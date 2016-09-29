UNLV’s presidential debate price tag grows to $8 million

The upcoming presidential debate at UNLV is costing twice as much as originally thought.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors allocated an additional $4 million to pay for the Oct. 19 presidential debate at UNLV during a special meeting Thursday. That money is being funded by UNLV. The board approved $4 million to pay for debate expenses in September 2015, with the agreement that any additional costs would be paid by the university.

With less than three weeks until presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, as well as an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 journalists, descend upon UNLV, the move was done to keep continuity with contractors, according to Rossi Ralenkotter, the convention authority’s president and CEO.

Ralenkotter said the convention authority is still hammering out the final contracts needed for the debate, the biggest of which is with Las Vegas police to provide security for the event. The move will allow the convention authority to finalize those negotiations without any confusion, he added.

The debate has generated approximately $85 million in publicity and media coverage for the city and UNLV, university President Len Jessup told the board. The initial goal was $50 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

