US Senate candidates Heck, Masto slate debate on Oct. 14

Katherine Cortez Masto, left, and Joe Heck, right. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Senate candidates Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Heck have a debate scheduled as they spar their way toward Election Day.

The candidates will debate on Oct. 14 on a debate that’s broadcast statewide. It will appear on KLAS-TV, Channel 8 and be co-hosted by KINC-TV, Channel 15, Spanish-language Univision/Entravision.

Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general, and U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., are running for the open seat of retiring U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

In a statement, Cortez Masto campaign spokesman Zach Hudson said they agreed “in the interest of ensuring there is at least one debate televised statewide and co-hosted by a Spanish-language station.” Heck spokesman Brian Baluta said the campaign is “thrilled voters will have this opportunity to see the depth and breadth of Dr. Heck’s knowledge.”

The two campaigns have traded jabs publicly, even while negotiating debate dates and venues. Both sides have expressed a desire for additional debates but haven’t agreed to anything.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin on Twitter.

 

