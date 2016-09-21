Vegas PBS to air discussion on firearm background check initiative

KLVX-TV, Channel 10, aka Vegas PBS, will air a round-table discussion on Question 1, a Nevada ballot initiative proposing to extend firearm background checks to private-party sales and transfers, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

Representatives from campaigns on both sides of the issue will appear on the show with Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony

The TV station will air a discussion about the recreational marijuana ballot question at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.