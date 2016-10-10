Vice President Joe Biden to campaign Thursday in Las Vegas

Vice President Joe Biden will campaign in Las Vegas Thursday, according to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s website.

The Biden event will be held at the Culinary Local 226 Hall, 1630 S. Commerce St.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., and the event begins at 12:45 p.m.

Those who want to attend the event are asked to RSVP at https://www.hillaryclinton.com.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.