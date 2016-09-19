Posted 

VP nominee Tim Kaine to speak in Reno on Thursday

VP nominee Tim Kaine to speak in Reno on Thursday

web1_kaine-aug23_082316ja_004_7049562.jpg
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., greets the crowd at the Local 525 Plumbers & Pipefitters Training Center in Las Vegas, Aug. 22, 2016. (Jeferson Applegate/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By SEAN WHALEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL CAPITAL BUREAU

RENO — Democratic vice presidential nominee and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will be in Reno on Thursday to discuss Hillary Clinton’s vision for an America that is stronger together.

Kaine will speak at 11 a.m. at the University of Nevada, Reno.

It will be Kaine’s first appearance in Northern Nevada as part of the Clinton campaign. Kaine, from Virginia, previously campaigned in two separate events in Las Vegas in August.

Kaine is considered to be a moderate Democrat who could help the ticket sway some of the more than 260,000 nonpartisan voters registered in Nevada in the Nov. 8 general election.

Clinton campaigned Monday at Temple University in Philadelphia to reach out to college-age voters, a voting bloc that went strongly for Barack Obama in his 2008 and 2012 presidential races.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...