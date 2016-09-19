VP nominee Tim Kaine to speak in Reno on Thursday

RENO — Democratic vice presidential nominee and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will be in Reno on Thursday to discuss Hillary Clinton’s vision for an America that is stronger together.

Kaine will speak at 11 a.m. at the University of Nevada, Reno.

It will be Kaine’s first appearance in Northern Nevada as part of the Clinton campaign. Kaine, from Virginia, previously campaigned in two separate events in Las Vegas in August.

Kaine is considered to be a moderate Democrat who could help the ticket sway some of the more than 260,000 nonpartisan voters registered in Nevada in the Nov. 8 general election.

Clinton campaigned Monday at Temple University in Philadelphia to reach out to college-age voters, a voting bloc that went strongly for Barack Obama in his 2008 and 2012 presidential races.

