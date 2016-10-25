Wife of Democratic VP nominee Kaine to hold Henderson roundtable

Anne Holton, the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, will campaign at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Henderson.

Holton is encouraging Nevadans to vote early for Hillary Clinton and her running mate, and will be hosting a roundtable on higher education and the economy.

The event is at Main Hall – Dawson Building, Nevada State College, 1125 Nevada State Drive, Henderson.

To attend the event, the public can RSVP here:

https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/upqqr4sdlhaw33to/.

Holton was secretary of education in Virginia, where Kaine is a U.S. senator. She left that position in July.

Early voting continues through Nov. 4. The general election is Nov. 8.