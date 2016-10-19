3 District Court judges nominated to fill vacancy on Nevada Supreme Court

CARSON CITY — Three District Court judges, two from Clark County and one from Washoe County, were nominated Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the Nevada Supreme Court.

After holding public interviews over two days, the Judicial Selection Commission chose Elissa Cadish, Mark Ralph Denton and Lidia Stiglich as finalists to replace Justice Nancy Saitta, who retired from the high court in August.

The finalists’ names were forwarded to Gov. Brian Sandoval, who will make the final appointment. The new justice on the seven-member court will serve until January 2019 and must stand for election in 2018.

Cadish, 52, has served on the Eighth Judicial District Court in Las Vegas bench since 2007. She was nominated for a federal judgeship by President Barack Obama in 2012 but withdrew from consideration a year later after criticism over her position on gun rights.

Denton, 65, has been on the Eighth Judicial District Court since 1998. His Department 13 handles civil and business court dockets.

Stiglich, 46, was appointed to the Second Judicial District Court in Reno by Sandoval in 2012 and was retained by voters in 2014.

Nine attorneys applied to fill the vacancy. Applicants were required to be Nevada attorneys with two years of state residency and 15 years of legal experience.

The Judicial Selection Commission has seven permanent members — the chief justice of the Nevada Supreme Court, three nonattorneys appointed by the governor and three attorneys appointed by the Nevada State Bar.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.