Gov. Sandoval says lawmakers asking tough questions on proposed Raiders stadium

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval said Tuesday he is optimistic that NFL owners will vote to relocate the Raiders to Las Vegas if a financing package that includes a $1.9 billion domed stadium is approved by lawmakers in the special session now under way.

Sandoval said there was some urgency in calling the special session this week because of the NFL owners fall meeting scheduled Oct. 18-19 in Houston, where a Raiders’ potential move to Las Vegas could come up for discussion.

Raiders officials have indicated that if the stadium deal passes, they will present a plan to the owners next week and officially announce their intentions to relocate to Las Vegas.

A vote on relocation could come at a January owners meeting, also in Houston.

“I think the Legislature is doing a good job in asking the tough questions,” Sandoval said. “These are questions I asked myself during the process of the tourism and infrastructure committee but these are questions that need to be asked in a larger venue.”

If the Raiders don’t come, the stadium proposed for Las Vegas won’t be built, Sandoval said.

Senate Bill 1, the legislation that would authorize the public financing for expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center and the proposed stadium, does allow for an option for UNLV to move forward with a smaller stadium project if the Raiders move does not occur.

Sandoval said there will always be opponents to the stadium project.

“And I appreciate and respect that, but I think the process is running well,” he said.

Sandoval said those who criticize the stadium project for relying on $750 million in room taxes for part of its financing do not recognize that ultimately education and other programs will benefit.

“That room tax is intended for investment for improving the tourism infrastructure,” he said. “That room tax money, as it flows through the convention center and the stadium and any other ancillary business, will become sales tax and modified business tax …”

A report to the Legislature shows $35 million a year in additional state and local taxes from the project, including $11.2 million in sales tax. The figure is likely low because it does not include the modified business or commerce taxes.

“So that room tax money … will be very beneficial to education as well,” Sandoval said.

As to the proposal for a one-tenth of a percentage point increase in the sales tax to pay for more police in Las Vegas, Sandoval said he submitted that measure because of the need expressed by Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Assemblyman Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, on Monday questioned the need to push the measure, Assembly Bill 1, through in a special session.

“Everyone knows that this is a different time and with the risks that are out there,” Sandoval said. “We don’t want to have what has happened — those terrible tragedies that happened in Orlando and other places — so I think it is very important to have a strong public safety component particularly for the residents of Southern Nevada but also for the visitors who come here.”

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.