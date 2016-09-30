Gov. Sandoval says school choice funding might be part of special session agenda

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval said Friday he hasn’t decided if funding for education savings accounts will be part of the agenda for an upcoming special session.

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas, the two-term Republican hinted funding for the program that allows parents to claim state per-pupil dollars to send their children to private school could be part of an upcoming special session to consider financing for a stadium in Clark County and expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutionality of the law, but blocked it from taking effect. Justices said the program could not be funded by taking money from the Distributive School Account that supports public schools.

Late Thursday, Sandoval signaled he would leave the issue for the 2017 Legislature, which convenes in February.

On Friday, he did not rule out the possibility of it being considered along with stadium financing.

“In our preliminary findings and reviews, we found that educational savings accounts are constitutional, it’s just the funding mechanism that needs to be corrected,” Sandoval said.

“So that’s one of the things we’re looking at. I haven’t decided as to whether it will be part of the special session because it’s very complicated and complex and it hasn’t even been out for 24 hours.”

