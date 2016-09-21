Henderson City Council OKs agreement to let company develop feasibility study, proposed master plan for business park

Henderson City Council on Tuesday moved one step closer toward its goal of developing a new 55-acre business park in western Henderson.

The council approved an exclusive negotiation agreement with Marnell Properties LLC, which will let the company develop a feasibility study and a proposed master plan for the property, which is south of the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Executive Airport Drive.

“This is so the city can realize the highest and best use for the property, including good jobs for Henderson or Southern Nevada residents,” city spokesman David Cherry said.

Cherry said the feasibility study could reveal several possible uses for the site, including an office park, manufacturing plants or a corporate center.

The property is adjacent to another new development, Turano Bakery.

“Evaluating the property will help determine what will be most compatible use,” Cherry said. “If the feasibility study comes back and says, the market conditions aren’t right at this time, we would wait.”

The negotiation agreement approved Tuesday gives Marnell 270 days of exclusivity to negotiate definitive agreements with the city, which may consist of a lease or a joint development agreement, for the development of the property. The agreement requires the city to reimburse Marnell up to $481,500 for their costs.

“There are lots of positive factors in place related to development potential for that property,” Cherry said. “The local economy is improving, there are utilities in place, the parcel is located next to an executive airport and has good proximity to the interstate, all of which add up to an increased likelihood of finding the right type of business or businesses that will create good jobs in the community.”

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.