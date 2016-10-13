Plan calls for new Clark County manager to take over Dec. 2

Yolanda King will begin her tenure as Clark County’s newest county manager on Dec. 2, according to a proposed employment agreement released Wednesday.

The promotion, from King’s current position as the county’s chief financial officer, will come with a nearly $55,000 salary increase. King will make $260,000 a year in the new position, with a chance to earn a performance-based raise after each year on the job.

In comparison, Clark County School District’s superintendent of schools makes a salary of about $264,000. The director of the county’s department of aviation makes about $255,000.

County commissioners will discuss and possibly vote on the employment agreement at their Tuesday meeting.

King could not be reached for comment Wednesday. She is spending the week lobbying for the county at a special session of the Nevada Legislature.

King, 48, is a Las Vegas native and has worked for the county for more than 30 years. She will be replacing Don Burnette, 51, who announced earlier this year his intention to retire after the Nov. 8 general election.

Burnette has held the county manager position since 2011 and makes about $265,000 annually.

The proposed employment agreement would last for three years. County commissioners would have the option to renew the contract, but, if they took no action, King would continue serving as county manager on a month-to-month basis after three years passed.

If King were to leave the job because of disability or the county fired her for reasons not involving illegal or inappropriate action, she would be entitled to a year’s worth of salary and benefits as severance.

The employment agreement provides King a vehicle allowance of $600 a month. The county will refund her as much as $24,000 a year for job-related expenses and pay for her professional development costs.

King declined the county manager position’s life insurance policy and the four months of state pension credit the county offers to buy for the county manager annually.

King holds a dual bachelor’s degree in accounting and management information systems from UNLV. She also holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

King began her career with the county in 1986 as a part-time parking toll collector at McCarran International Airport. She became the county CFO in January 2014, and also served as an assistant county manager.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.