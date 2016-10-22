Nevada firearms PAC grades candidates

The Nevada Firearms Coalition PAC, released its ratings of the state’s political candidates Friday — just one day before the start of early voting.

The gun rights advocacy group based its ratings on questionnaires sent to the candidates, who received grades from “F” to “A+.”

“A” grades went to those who support defending the Second Amendment; “F” grades mean the candidate supports gun control measures; and an “A+” rating means the candidate has sponsored pro-gun legislation.

The grades generally landed along party lines – Democrats got bad grades and Republicans got good ones. Many candidates did not respond to the survey.

Coalition president Don Turner said the PAC’s mission is to educate voters about Second Amendment issues.

“These rights are valuable to Nevadans, so we urge voters to educate themselves on which candidates will represent their best interests,” he said.

The full list of rankings is available online at www.nvfacpac.org/2016-candidate-ratings.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.