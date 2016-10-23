Posted 

Obama to speak at North Las Vegas campaign rally

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a state dinner campaign event for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. October 13, 2016. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

President Barack Obama is visiting Southern Nevada today to campaign for Hillary Clinton and Catherine Cortez Masto.

Obama will speak during a rally at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. It’s a high-profile event that comes one day after the record-breaking start of early voting in Nevada, a crucial swing state in the presidential race.

Obama’s visit also underscores the importance of the Senate race in Nevada, which represents a potential pickup opportunity for Republicans. Cortez Masto and U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., are facing off for the seat of retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

Early voting ends Nov. 4. The general election is Nov. 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

