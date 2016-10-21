Posted Updated 

Pop star Katy Perry to hold early voting rally at UNLV on Saturday

Katy Perry holds a shoe from her spring 2017 line at the MAGIC convention in Las Vegas. (Twitter.com/KatyPerry)

Musical artist Katy Perry waves to the crowd from her booth during the MAGIC trade show inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Aug.15, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Musical artist Katy Perry receives a gift from a fan during the MAGIC trade show inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Aug.15, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Singer Katy Perry will campaign for Hillary Clinton on Saturday in Las Vegas as part of the campaign’s effort to get supporters to vote early.

Early voting in Nevada starts Saturday and ends on Nov. 4. The general election is Nov. 8.

Perry will have a rally at 4 p.m. Saturday to get out the early vote and canvass with Catherine Cortez Masto, the Democratic candidate for Nevada’s open U.S. Senate seat. The rally is at UNLV’s Free Speech Zone, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas.

To RSVP to attend, go to https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/pblwqrhsojdul5ll/.

 