Reid to stump for Clinton, Cortez-Masto in Northern Nevada

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid will campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto on Monday in Northern Nevada.

In a Sunday statement, the Clinton campaign said Reid will speak at events in Reno and Sparks, outlining Clinton’s economic plans.

Reid also will remind Nevadans that early voting starts Saturday and continues through Nov. 4.

Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general is running against U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., for the Senate seat the retiring Reid, D-Nev., is vacating.

The Clinton campaign also said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Clinton’s former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, will campaign for Clinton and Cortez Masto on Wednesday in Reno. The campaign said Sanders will speak on Clinton’s plans to raise the minimum wage and fight climate change at a public event, but didn’t say where or when.

