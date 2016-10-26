State Assembly District 21

Posted 

Derek Armstrong and Ozzie Fumo

Nevada Assemblyman Derek Armstrong, R-Las Vegas, speaks in support of Gov. Brian Sandoval's $1.1 billion tax plan during the Assembly floor debate at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Sunday, May 31, 2015. The Assembly approved the plan 30-10 after a two-hour passionate debate. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Derek Armstrong, candidate for Assembly District 21, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial board on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Derek Armstrong, candidate for Assembly District 21, speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial board on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ozzie Fumo looks over data during a police fact finding review at Clark County Government Center Wednesday, June 10, 2015, in Las Vegas. The review covered details of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 40-year-old Travis Doering, who pointed a rifle at police last April. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Deputy District Attorney Michael Staudaher, right, speaks during arraignment of five defendants charged with theft on Wednesday, July 30, 2014 in Regional Justice Center. Also picture is defendant Priscilla Rocha and defense attorneys Tom Pitaro and Ozzie Fumo. Rocha and four of of her co-defendants are charged with a total of 52 counts related to theft from the School DIstrict. The thefts total $289,000 and were done through ҧhost employees,Ӡfake companies, secret bank accounts and equipment thefts, dating back to 2005 in an effort to enrich Rocha, friends and family. The School District equipment spread as far as Ensenada. Mexico. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By PASHTANA USUFZY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A first-term Republican assemblyman who along with many GOP legislators voted for Gov. Brian Sandoval’s record tax package during the 2015 legislative session is battling a longtime attorney for the right to represent voters in Assembly District 21.

Incumbent Derek Armstrong, who faces Democrat Ozzie Fumo in the general election, said he supported the tax package because it increased funding for education. He said the move gives him a good chance to retain his seat in a Democratic-leaning district.

“I expect (the race) to be close,” he said. “I think I have a different message than any other Republican that’s ever run (in the district).”

Armstrong, an attorney who served in the Marine Corps in the early 2000s, said his priorities if he is elected to a second term are developing the UNLV School of Medicine to ensure a pipeline of future physicians for Nevada, enabling the state “to receive more federal funding to stop additional tax increases” and supporting the reorganization of the Clark County School District. state_assembly_dist_21

Fumo, who has lived in Las Vegas for more than 40 years and is making his first bid for public office, said additional and varied funding sources for the state’s public education system and jobs are among his key concerns.

“Whereas last session Republicans focused on trying to strip away rights and benefits from Nevadans, I can tell you that we as Democrats are extremely focused on jobs and promoting the economic recovery and economic diversification of our state,” he said.

Both Armstrong and Fumo said they would push to expand affordable solar energy options in the state.

The 21st District leans Democratic, with Democrats accounting for about 40 percent of active registered voters compared with 33 percent Republicans, Clark County data from late September show.

Nonpartisan voters make up nearly 20 percent of active voters in the district.

Contact Pashtana Usufzy at pusufzy@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @pashtana_u on Twitter.

 