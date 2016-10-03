Posted Updated 

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_bathroomone_1800x1200_2197445_7117331.jpg
A guest bath (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_bedroom_1800x1200_2197454_7117331.jpg
A guest bedroom. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_bedroomone_1800x1200_2197449_7117331.jpg
A guest suite is on the second floor. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_courtyard_1800x1200_2197459_7117331.jpg
The home has a lot of spaces for entertaining. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_deck_1800x1200_2197462_7117331.jpg
The upper level has a deck for outdoor entertaining. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_deck_1800x1200_2197464_7117331.jpg
The first level has a seating area near the outdoor kitchen. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_entrance_1800x1200_2197471_7117331.jpg
The entry. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_frontexterior_1800x1200_2197481_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_outdoorliving_1800x1200_2197543_7117331.jpg
NBA player Jordan Farmar and his wife, Jill Oakes Farmar, a former professional soccer player, have put their MacDonald Highlands house up for sale for nearly $3.9 million. The home was featured as 2016 New American Home featured at the January International Builders Show. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_greatroom_1800x1200_2197494_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_greatroom_1800x1200_2197496_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_greatroom_1800x1200_2197497_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_greatroom_1800x1200_2197499_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_kitchen_1800x1200_2197510_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_lowerlevel_1800x1200_2197528_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_masterbedroom_1800x1200_2197518_7117331.jpg

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_masterbedroom_1800x1200_2197524_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_office_1800x1200_2197530_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_outdoorliving_1800x1200_2197532_7117331.jpg

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_outdoorliving_1800x1200_2197535_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_outdoorliving_1800x1200_2197546_7117331.jpg

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_outdoorliving_1800x1200_2197549_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_outdoorliving_1800x1200_2197551_7117331.jpg
(Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_real-mil-mug_7117331.jpg
NBA player Jordan Farmar and his wife Jill Oakes Farmar, a former professional soccer player, have put their MacDonald Highlands house up for sale for nearly $3.9 million.

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_bedroom_1800x1200_2197449_7117331.jpg
COURTESY A guest suite is on the second floor.

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_courtyard_1800x1200_2197456_7117331.jpg
The 2016 New American Home featured at the January International Builders Show was designed with outdoor-indoor spaces. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_diningroom_1800x1200_2197466_7117331.jpg
The formal dining room. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_foyer_1800x1200_2197473_7117331.jpg
The home's foyer. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_masterbedroom_1800x1200_2197521_7117331.jpg
The master suite opens to the pool. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_greatroom_1800x1200_2197500_7117331.jpg
The family room is off the kitchen. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_masterbedroom_1800x1200_2197519_7117331.jpg
The master suite. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_kitchen_1800x1200_2197508_7117331.jpg
The kitchen has all of the upgrades. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_masterbathroom_1800x1200_2197516_7117331.jpg
The master bath. (Courtesy)

NBA player Jordan Farmar lists home for nearly $3.9 million — PHOTOS

web1_copy_hometheater_1800x1200_2197502_7117331.jpg
The home theater has a modern design. (Courtesy)

By SUSAN STONE
REAL ESTATE MILLIONS

NBA player Jordan Farmar and his wife, Jill Oakes Farmar, a former professional soccer player, have put their MacDonald Highlands house up for sale. Farmar recently signed as a point guard for the Sacramento Kings.

The house is the 2016 New American Home featured at the January International Builders’ Show, so rest assured, it comes with all the latest bells and whistles. It was created by a team of architects, builders, and interior and landscape designers to showcase the best trends and most efficient materials available. The couple purchased it in May for $3.3 million and say they love everything about it, but for family reasons need to sell it so they can spend more time in Los Angeles, their hometown.

Farmar bought a Southern Highlands home this past year through Realtor Gretchen McNamee of Shapiro &Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties. She also has the listing for his Henderson home.

“He wasn’t looking for a house here,” McNamee said, “but I was giving him a tour, and he fell in love with it.”

The Farmars recently gave Real Estate Millions a tour of their state-of-the-art dwelling.

“I love this house, design-wise — the way the indoors flows with the outdoors,” said Jordan Farmar. “It’s a great combination of architecture, new technology and comfortable living, and an amazing view from every room. And there’s plenty of outdoor areas to lounge or to be together yet still separate.”

And he thinks the price he paid for it would have been higher had it not been a showcase home.

“I think the fact that it was a New American Home made it a lower price because most of the materials were donated by the various manufacturers. It would cost a builder a lot more money to put in the tile on the walls … all the new technology features the builders put in to show it. (Buyers) know you have the latest and greatest, that it’s brand new. It’s something these companies are proud to show off and is done in a very nice, tasteful way.”

The home is listed for $3.9 million. A deed restriction in the purchase contract calls for the seller to pay the builder 20 percent of any amount over $3.4 million.

“When he purchased it, he wanted them to know it was not to make a profit on it,” explained McNamee. “It was more to show that he really loved the home. It was pretty unique,” she added.

“I wanted it to be fair for everybody,” said Farmar of the clause.

The house is on one of the newer, higher elevation lots in the Henderson luxury community. Its desert modern design has three levels that all seem to blend seamlessly into a cohesive unit, probably due to the extensive use of natural rock and stone materials, and a neutral paint that unifies the rooms with the pathways. And, of course, glass is used everywhere except where afternoon sun would increase the temperature.

The main rooms are oriented toward the north to take advantage of the Strip view. The main entry level holds the master bedroom, with a disappearing glass door that leads out to the pool and spa. The stone on the exterior continues into the bedroom on one wall, with four sealed, vertical flames inserted into the center.

The finishes in the master bath are generously extended. A wood-look porcelain floor tile used throughout the house extends up from the floors to the walls. Stainless-steel tile is used for the bath backsplashes and rock tiles for the shower floors.

Instead of molding around the hallway perimeters and contrasting wood casing around the doorways, an innovative, linear channel approximately a 1/4-inch deep provides an outline and definition.

Much of the exterior windows facing the street are clear, including in at least one bath, so Farmar had them frosted for privacy.

The lower level includes split garages leading to a convenient elevator to facilitate schlepping purchases. One side of this floor is a covered lounge area that opens into an expansive center courtyard. Originally, it had wood benches, several fire pits and concrete paver. The family removed them and installed artificial grass so their children could play there. There is also a media room on this level, across from a floating hardwood, glass-lined staircase running up the core of the house.

There are two guest suites in the home. The one on the lower level has its own entrance from the street and can be accessed from the downstairs lounge area. The upper level suite is accessed through the main house and has a wall-to-ceiling window facing the Strip. It has recessed channel lighting around the perimeter of the room and a fire feature, setting the mood for relaxation at the touch of a button.

The upper level has an outdoor lounge with a fire pit, and directly below it is the expansive main outdoor living areas encompassing an outdoor kitchen, multiple seating areas and access to the master bedroom.

With all the super high-tech efficiency features and design integrated into the house, you would expect this home to pay off in terms of that monthly event we all dread: the arrival of the power bill. And, according to Farmar, it has. He estimated his highest bill to date was about $100, and that’s without the new solar rates in place.

Jill Oakes Farmar said she has settled into Las Vegas life nicely.

“Moving from Los Angeles, we didn’t really know what to expect. But I was so pleasantly surprised when we got here, and there’s so many opportunities for families. You just think of Las Vegas as the Strip, but it’s so far beyond that. We’ve just loved finding the parks and museums” she said, calling the Clark County Museum “a hidden gem.”

The family of four, including daughters Phoenix and Kali, enjoy the residence’s proximity to Lake Mead, as well as downtown’s Container Park. So although they will retain a home in Southern Highlands, they say they’ll miss the neighborhood.

“If he could get this house in L.A. for the same price, I’m sure he’d buy it again” McNamee said.

Added Farmar, “This house in L.A. would be easily 10, 12 million dollars.”

 