2016 Halloween photos: Scott Disick, Zak Bagans, ‘X’ girls and Hyde XIV Sessions

Halloween was off to an early start in The Entertainment Capital of the World days before Monday’s celebrations.

Reality-TV star Scott Disick and Eli Pacino partied at the former’s “American Psycho”-themed Halloween bash at 1 OAK in The Mirage, and Scott wasn’t all Patrick Bateman as he revealed when he unbuttoned his shirt. Photographer Denise Truscello was onsite to capture the craziness.

The “X” girls of “X Burlesque” at Flamingo, “X Rocks” at The Rio and “X Country” at Harrah’s hosted their annual Halloween bash. Attendees included Frank Sidoris, Robert Zakaryan, Ricardo Laguna, Murray Sawchuck and Xavier Mortimer.

Flamingo headliner Piff the Magic Dragon entertained after guests were sworn in and signed the Book of “X.” The “X” Country Boys won Favorite Strip Performance hosted by Steve Falcon, and dancers Shakeera Onstead and Collin Koepp won the Carolina Reaper Pepper Challenge.

Perhaps the scariest house to celebrate Halloween is the historic Wengert House at 600 E. Charleston Blvd. now owned by “Ghost Adventures” reality-TV star Zak Bagans. The first floor houses his artifacts collected in six years of travels as a ghost hunter. The Tudor cottage, reminiscent of my old English countryside, has 30 rooms with frightening oddities.

A human mummy oversees the basket of bizarre from atop a staircase. Hallways are lined in glass cases with skulls, but it’s the horrifying mechanical dolls that seemingly talk to one another and hiss at visitors that remind of Dr. Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum. It’s a nightmare come to life, and Zak say the place is haunted. To say it’s creepy and cursed is an understatement.

I dragged myself out as a wizard in cloak and Elvis sunglasses Sunday when Hyde Bellagio transformed into a wicked world of industry villains and their squads to celebrate the return of Sin City’s wild day-to-night party. Revelers suited up in anti-hero costumes, and Hyde’s sexy servers were Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang for the super villain-themed bash.

DJ Stellar kept the beats pounding from behind the turntables as partygoers indulged in champagne showers, electrifying house music and storms of confetti that ensued in the wild world of XIV. Returning in full force after its annual summer hiatus with a new lineup of themes and interactive elements, there’s no telling what surprises XIV Vegas Sessions has in store.