2016 PBR World Finals photos: Kaique Pacheco extends lead in world standings in Night 3

Brazilian cowboy Kaique Pacheco reminded everyone Friday night why he is the No. 1-ranked bull rider in the world with his 89-point ride on Crazy Horse to win Round 3 of the 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena.

Kaique earned 300 world points for the finish, extending his lead to 825.33 points over reigning world champion J.B. Mauney of North Carolina. Kaique’s ferocious ride Friday night was his third in three meetings over the stomping and snarling bull. He also leads No. 2 Cooper Davis from Texas by 207.83 points.

Cooper, who won the 2015 World Finals, finished tied for second in Round 3 after his 88.5-point ride on Hammer Down. He earned 152.5 points toward the world standings and is now 2-for-3 at the World Finals.

Ty Pozzobon of British Columbia tied with Cooper for second place in Round 3 after his 88.5-point ride on Modified Clyde. Ty is one of three riders who have gone 3-for-3 at the World Finals here in Las Vegas. Other riders at T-Mobile Arena with perfect 3-for-3 rides are Valdiron de Oliveira of Brazil and Ryan Dirteater of Oklahoma.

Ty is currently leading the event average and is the top contender for the $250,000 event prize through three rounds. It wasn’t a good night for J.B, who was bucked off by Legacy in 3.51 seconds. Las Vegas regular Dustin Lynch was the headliner entertainer Friday night.

The stakes get higher as the Top 40 bull riders return to T-Mobile Arena for Round 4 tonight. The action starts at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and PBR Live. Fans can watch all the action for free at PBR.com or via the PBR mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Our thanks to contributing photographer Tom Donoghue for his ringside action photos and to PBR Digital Editor Kristian Limas, who contributed to this report.