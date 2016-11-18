2017 Electric Daisy Carnival is set for June 16-18 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The excitement of the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas is set to return next summer to our desert kingdom. Here’s the official announcement of the June 16-18 events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on YouTube:

Last year, the sixth-annual three nights of dusk-to-dawn energy marked the 20th anniversary of the overall festival, and now founder Pasquale Rotella, who is married to actress and model Holly Madison, promises that next year’s event will deliver an unrivaled experience.

How so? 2017 EDC will feature more than 200 of dance music’s most notable names, groundbreaking art installations, innovative stage productions, full-scale carnival rides, captivating costumed performers and more at the unparalleled music gathering.

Additionally, EDC Week will completely take over the Las Vegas Strip and beyond with the best Las Vegas clubs and venues hosting must-see performances from major artists from Monday, June 12, through Monday, June 19.

“Last year was truly a milestone for Insomniac,” said Pasquale in a news release. “Each year we strive to push the boundaries of what a live music experience can be and how we can build emotions and memories that last a lifetime.”