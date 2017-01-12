‘Absinthe’ to launch second production at L.A. Live on March 22

The Gazillionaire, the self-proclaimed wealthiest man in Las Vegas and producer of the hit show “Absinthe” by Spiegelworld, said today that he needs more money and plans to launch a second production of “Absinthe” for a limited engagement starting March 22 at L.A. Live.

Having shocked and stunned Las Vegas audiences for six successful years — the anniversary is in April at Caesars Palace — The Gazillionaire now needs to open in California: “Once you have a lot of money, then add fame to it, family comes out of the woodwork asking for a cut.

“I have a lot of not-so-legitimate children who have been filing some apparently legitimate claims. I am constantly being hit up to support them by those shysters who promote themselves on billboards along the interstate.

“The easiest way for me to pay for this is to start a new production of my incredibly successful show ‘Absinthe,’ then the lawyers can split the cash and leave my enormous wad alone.” Inspired by alcohol-drenched cabarets of late 19th century Europe, “Absinthe” is an adult-themed cocktail of circus, comedy, burlesque and vaudeville for a 21st century audience.

Guests enter the seductively intimate environment of Spiegelworld’s tent where artists perform on a central, circular stage only 9 feet in diameter. In Las Vegas, “Absinthe” has been playing to sold-out audiences at Caesars since 2011.