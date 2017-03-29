ACM Awards adds Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and more to lineup

Additional performers, presenters and an unprecedented number of duos and special collaborations were revealed this morning for Sunday’s 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards — Country Music’s Party of the Year — but still no confirmation on rumors of a Shania Twain surprise appearance that I reported Tuesday.

The three-hour special co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley for the second consecutive year will be broadcast live from our T-Mobile Arena on CBS at 5 p.m. for the 8 p.m. primetime schedule on the East Coast and airs tape delayed here at 8 p.m.

The featured collaborations will include 14-time ACM Award winner and 14-time ACM Awards host Reba McEntire and contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle performing “Back to God” and superstar duo and husband-and-wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing the world television premiere of their new single “Speak to a Girl.”

Also, Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris team up for “Craving You”; Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley rock out “Flatliner,” as they did at The Cosmopolitanof Las Vegas on March 4; Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform their hit single “The Fighter”; and Florida Georgia Line with our new Strip stars, The Backstreet Boys, collaborate on a must-see medley.

Brett Eldredge and Old Dominion will join the lineup for previously announced performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Rascal Flatts and Chris Stapleton. We recently interviewed Dierks and first-time ACM winner Jon.

Presenters taking the stage this year include Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Kane Brown, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Kacey Musgraves, Nancy O’Dell, Jake Owen, Kellie Pickler, Darius Rucker, Elliott Sadler, Miss America Savvy Shields and Bubba Wallace.

We will tweet throughout the ACMs and have our wrap-up coverage with photos and video on Monday. The official red carpet preshow for the 52nd ACM Awards will live stream exclusively on Twitter on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.