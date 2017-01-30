ACM Party for a Cause to feature Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Billy Currington, Jake Owen

An onslaught of “back to our roots” events is planned when the Academy of Country Music takes over for “The Week Vegas Goes Country,” including a return and expansion of the 5th Annual ACM Party for a Cause in conjunction with the 52nd ACM Awards, “Country Music’s Party of the Year.”

The awards will air live for the first time from T-Mobile Arena on April 2 at 5 p.m. PT for 8 p.m. ET primetime viewing on CBS. This year’s ACM Party for a Cause will consist of industry and fan events across Las Vegas, including a new host site, The Hard Rock Hotel, and others from March 30 through April 2.

Festivities will feature performances by some of the biggest names and hottest new talent in country, including Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington, Ryan Follese, Lady Antebellum, Locash, Kip Moore, Jake Owen, Chris Stapleton, Michael Tyler, Clay Walker, Brett Young and more.

Festivities also will include interactive ACM fan experiences, which will be announced soon. All events benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of ACM, which works to lift lives through the power of music. Ed Warm, chairman of ACM Lifting Lives and co-chairman of the ACM Events Committee, said in a news release:

“Fourteen years ago, when the academy moved the awards to Las Vegas, we kicked off a decade of wide-ranging special events for fans, including a motorcycle ride through Las Vegas and the surrounding area, a golf tournament at a prestigious club, concerts on Fremont Street, games and a country lifestyle marketplace, and loads of live country music performances.

“That’s how ‘The Week Vegas Goes Country’ earned its moniker. This year, we’re going back to our roots with the evolution of ACM Party for a Cause events taking place throughout Las Vegas, all benefiting ACM Lifting Lives and the good work of the many worthy organizations Lifting Lives supports through grants and more.

“It feels good to align all of our auxiliary events surrounding the ACM Awards with a philanthropic purpose the fans have always embraced.” George Couri, co-chairman of the ACM Events Committee, added: “ACM fans have demanded more events, more artist engagement, more variety.

“Some of our fans clearly like the more intimate environments compared to the big festivals, so this year we will give them that version celebrating more artists up close and in their faces. From songwriter rounds to fun party nights out, with this schedule there will be plenty for fans to dive into all day every day.”

The ACM Party for a Cause schedule is below. For additional details and updates, including ticket sales information and the most updated lineup, go to ACMPartyForACause.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

6 p.m.: 95.9 The Bull’s 9th Annual All-Star Guitar Pull at Red Rock Resort

10 p.m.: ACM After Party for a Cause at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

7 p.m.: Locash with Ryan Follese and Michael Tyler at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

7 p.m.: ACM Party for a Cause: Songwriter Showcase at Pearl at The Palms

8 p.m.: ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at Mandalay Bay Beach

10 p.m.: ACM After Party for a Cause at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill at Harrah’s

10 p.m.: ACM After Party for a Cause at Virgil’s Real BBQ at The Linq Promenade

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

1 p.m.: ACM Pool Party for a Cause at Go Pool at The Flamingo

5 p.m.: ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel

7 p.m.: ACM Party for a Cause at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

8 p.m.: ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at Mandalay Bay Beach

10 p.m.: ACM After Party for a Cause at Redneck Riviera at Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

5 p.m.: ACM Awards at T-Mobile Arena airs on CBS

8 p.m.: ACM Awards Official After Party at The Joint

8 p.m.: ACM Awards Official After Party at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo