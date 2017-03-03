‘An American in Paris’ announces touring company cast, plays The Smith Center from April 11-16

“An American in Paris,” the most awarded new musical of 2015 and winner of four Tony Awards, plays The Smith Center for the Performing Arts from April 11-16. Jerry Mulligan and Lise Dassin will be played by Garen Scribner and Sara Esty, respectively, who performed these leading roles on Broadway.

Joining them are Etai Benson (“Wicked”) as Adam Hochberg; Emily Ferranti (“Wicked,” “Dreamgirls”) as Milo Davenport; Gayton Scott (“Gypsy,” “The Women”) as Madame Baurel; and Nick Spangler (“The Book of Mormon,” “Rogers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella”) as Henri Baurel. Leigh-Ann Esty (Miami City Ballet) and Ryan Steele (“Newsies,” “Matilda”) join the cast as alternates for Lise and Jerry, respectively.

Rounding out the ensemble: Karolina Blonski, Brittany Bohn, Stephen Brower, Randy Castillo, Jessica Cohen, Jace Coronado, Barton Cowperthwaite, Alexa De Barr, Ashlee Dupre, Erika Hebron, Christopher M. Howard, Colby Q. Lindeman, Nathalie Marrable, Tom Mattingly, Caitlin Meighan, Alida Michal, Don Noble, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Alexandra Pernice, David Prottas, Danielle Santos, Lucas Segovia, Kyle Vaughn, Laurie Wells, Dana Winkle, Erica Wong and Blake Zelesnikar.

Inspired by the Academy-Award winning film, “An American in Paris” is the romantic story about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Directed and choreographed by 2015 Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, the show features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin and a book by Craig Lucas.

The creative team is comprised of Tony winners Bob Crowley (set and costume) and Natasha Katz (lighting); Jon Weston (sound); 59 Productions (projection); Rob Fisher (musical score adaption, arrangement and supervision); Todd Ellison (musical supervisor); David Andrews Rogers (musical director/conductor); Christopher Austin and Bill Elliott (orchestrations); Sam Davis (dance arrangements); Telsey + Company/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting); Rick Steiger (production supervisor); Dontee Kiehn (associate director); and Sean Kelly (associate choreographer).

“An American in Paris” won four 2015 Tonys, four Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, Drama League Award for Best Musical, three Fred and Adele Astaire Awards and two Theatre World Awards. The musical was included on year’s best lists of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, The New Yorker, The Associated Press, The Hollywood Reporter and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The production opened to critical acclaim at Palace Theater on Broadway in April 2015 after its world premiere at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. The New York production closed in October after more than 600 performances. A West End production opened this month at Dominion Theater.