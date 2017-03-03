Anthony Cools’ Axe Monkeys is now open to wield axes to your heart’s content

Hypnotist Anthony Cools, who puts his mind-bending talents to work on volunteers at his theater at Paris Las Vegas, is bringing one of Canada’s fastest-growing pastimes south of the border. Axe Monkeys Las Vegas is now open and among the first and largest indoor axe-throwing ranges in the U.S.

While recreational axe throwing is growing in popularity, few facilities exist for enthusiasts. Anthony, along with business partners Dave Calhoun, Ryan Chamberlain and Barry Tell, saw an opportunity to expand their successful indoor range operation in British Columbia to Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas is a place where people come to have fun and experience things that they don’t have an opportunity to do in their hometowns,” said Anthony. “Axe throwing is such a unique activity, it just makes sense for people to have this experience in Las Vegas.

“It’s a lot of fun to compete with your friends to see who can hit the target. It’s a great alternative activity for bachelor parties, corporate events, birthdays, you name it. As much as we think visitors will come for the experience, locals are really excited about the facility, as well.”

Axe Monkeys is North America’s premier indoor axe-throwing experience with locations in Kelowna, British Columbia, and Las Vegas. Axe Monkeys is for ages 7 and older, and trainers offer instruction on how to safely throw an axe and enjoy the axe-throwing experience.

Axe Monkeys Las Vegas is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week at 3525 E. Post Road. The grand opening is next Wednesday. More: AxeMonkeys.com.