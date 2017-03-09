Are you ready for dayclub and pool party season in Las Vegas?

The timing could not have been more perfect! Just as winter’s chill vanishes and the summer sun arrives to push temperatures into the 80s today and all week long, our mega dayclubs are celebrating their season openings. It’s time to break out those bikinis and board shorts.

Now the day-into-night parties storm in with a vengeance. Accountants who keep eagle eyes on the bottom lines of hotel balance sheets love it as the brutal temperatures begin to beat down on us and beverage sales boom around the clock — by day at pool parties and dayclubs and by evening in the nightclubs with barely a break in between.

In other words, the focus is now on the other bottom lines! Following in the footsteps of Encore Beach Club, which opened for the season last weekend, are …

Daylight Beach Club

Daylight Beach Club is back for its fifth year at Mandalay Bay with its sneak preview led by resident DJ E-Rock on Saturday. Grand opening weekend includes DJ Tommy Trash with support from Cut Snake and Sam Blacky on March 25 and Tyga on March 26. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Daylight’s season lineup also includes Metro Boomin’, Laidback Luke, Morgan Page, Bassjackers, T-Pain, Steve Powers and Jerzy and one-off events with Flume, Ludacris, Rick Ross, Ice Cube and Nicole Moudaber. The night party Eclipse is returning, and Daylight is introducing hip-hop party Lit Sundays.

Daylight boasts a 5,000-square-foot pool; two pool-to-service VIP pools; 1,400-square-foot elevated stage with unobstructed views of DJs and artists; daybeds; 23 private VIP cabanas; two VIP bungalows with private dipping pools; two new VIP pools, including a 448-square-foot pool to service north-side cabanas; and 245-square-foot pool to service south and west cabanas.

The deck includes 50 daybeds, LED screens and 25 U-shaped banquets. Daylight is run by management consulting and marketing company Play founded in 2015 by hospitality execs Colin Comer and John Pettei.

Rehab Beach Club

Rehab Beach Club, the original Las Vegas dayclub, returns for a Spring Break celebration at The Hard Rock Hotel with pool parties and performances Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting this weekend through April 9.

The five-acre tropical playground is hosting Austin Mahone’s 21st Birthday Bash, Heroes & Villains party featuring DJ Jamie Iovine in partnership with Meltdown Comics and a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. Lexy Panterra and DJs Cheat Codes and Jazzy Jeff also are set at Rehab as partygoers enjoy sandy beaches, cocktails, swim-up blackjack tables and cabanas.

The college bikini contest is April 9.

Wet Republic

This also is the opening weekend of the 53,000-square-foot Wet Republic ultra-pool at MGM Grand with six VIP private dipping pools and more than 6,000 square feet of pool areas. The open-air lounge is more than a quarter of the length of a football field.

I’m reminded of the South of France with Wet Republic’s linen white palette adorned with vibrant hues of blue. That LED wall above the DJ both is a whopping 1,200 square feet. On Saturday and Sundays, it’s a who’s who of DJs and music stars, including Tiesto, Shift and Fergie, this first weekend. Wet Republic also is open Mondays and Thursdays.

Here’s my YouTube video of a rundown of the best Las Vegas pool parties.

Check out the action from Tao Beach at The Venetian and Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to Victor Drai’s rooftop pool complex 11 stories up at The Cromwell and Steve Wynn’s Encore Beach Club, which opened a week ago for the 2017 season. And don’t forget about Go Pool at The Flamingo and it summer music lineup.

Life’s a beach: Be safe with SPF 45 sunscreen. It’s no secret that Las Vegas is the ultimate party paradise, so what happens when your friends and you have had one too many? Here’s my #LuxeVegas guide to hangover hotspots:

Check back for more dayclub and pool party season updates. Dive in because the water’s fine!