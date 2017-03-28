Australia’s Human Nature celebrates 1,500 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Australia’s Human Nature has now called Las Vegas home from Down Under for eight years and simultaneously has become known around the world for its distinctive harmonies and stellar live shows.

The foursome has just achieved another milestone: 1,500 performances as resident headliners here. “We are so grateful to be performing in this incredible city!” said Toby Allen. “When we first came to Las Vegas nearly eight years ago, we had no idea what the future would hold.

“But we were determined to give performing in the U.S. our unwavering focus and commitment. By reaching this milestone of 1,500 shows, we are honored that the city and fans have embraced us — and our music — so warmly.”

My pal Adam Steck, who produces Human Nature’s show “Jukebox” at Sands Showroom at The Venetian, said: “I’m proud to have been involved with discovering Human Nature for America and bringing them into the Las Vegas market. Cheers to 1,500 more!”

Human Nature is Toby, Phil Burton and brothers Andrew Tierney and Mike Tierney. They are joined onstage by a dynamic seven-piece band, The Jukebox All-Stars, and world-class dancers, for hits such as “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” “Stand By Me,” “Unchained Melody,” “Dance to the Music” and “Under the Boardwalk.”

The Aussies have been together 27 years and amassed the same number of platinum awards and 18 Top 40 hits, with five of those worldwide. The group’s newest album, “Gimme Some Lovin,’ ” hit No. 1 in Australia, and they sold 40,000 tickets on their Australian arena tour this year.