Award-winning ‘53X’ goes on hiatus at Paris; Band of Magicians disappears at Tropicana

It was a double overnight shocker as producers of two shows revealed that their productions are coming to an end. That now makes the 14th and 15th productions to shut down this year, and there’s buzz that there may be at least another two more closing before year’s end.

Band of Magicians cast members received their notices Monday night at the Tropicana after a run of just three weeks. Farther north on the Strip at Chateau Nightclub at Paris Las Vegas, the producers of 2016 Best of Las Vegas Award-winning “53X” are placing the show on hiatus.

Despite audience and critical acclaim, the dynamics of mounting, and sustaining, a full-scale production show in a nontraditional venue proved to be challenging for “53X”. The intent is to reopen the show in a more suitable venue in early 2017.

“We are very proud of the product produced — the reviews, awards and audience response,” said “53X” producer Kevin Denberg in a news release. “The show succeeded in finding that line where men and women were able to watch, participate and enjoy a fun, sexy, revue together.

“We are excited about the future of the show and our potential new home!” The final performance of “53X” is this Sunday. But as two shows close, another has opened at Hooters Casino Hotel: “Comedy Daredevil” celebrated its grand opening Monday night.

In attendance opening night: Actor and musician Corey Feldman, legendary comedian and magician The Amazing Johnathan, BMX pro Ricardo Laguna, WWE legend Marty Jannetty and magicians Xavier Mortimer, Dan Sperry, Rudy Coby and Bizarro.

Ryan Stock and girlfriend AmberLynn are the duo and “America’s Got Talent” favorites with their dangerous and edgy tricks with power drills, flaming arrows, hammers, hooks and even a lawnmower. And they’re still alive after the flaming arrow trick misfired on “AGT.”