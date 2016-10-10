Britain’s Tenors of Rock land Strip residency at Harrah’s

A British rock act who’ve met with acclaim on their one-night visits to Las Vegas have landed a residency on the Strip. I can exclusively reveal that Tenors of Rock are bringing their show “Ultimate Rock Anthems” to Harrah’s presented by the same producers of “Rock of Ages” at The Rio.

The touring show stars British rock singers Gareth Richards, Jonathan Williams, Dai Richards, Gaz Chart and Jaymz Denning. The group says there are many touring shows that chronicle the back catalog of genres, but there are very few in the rock category.

The London lads’ website TenorsofRock.com says: Classic rock is such an important chapter in the framework and tapestry of music history that there is a definite need for the story of classic rock to be told.

The super-charged five-piece say their fresh and unique live experience encapsulates the best classic rock songs performed live as you’ve never heard them before — and as only Tenors of Rock can do. They say:

“No funny wigs or trying to look like glam rockers — just a balls-out rock show with a great live band and huge vocals. We plan to use 3-D mapping and video archives to elevate a theater show to feel like a stadium concert.

“ ‘Ultimate Rock Anthems’ will take the audience on a journey through the whole genre of classic rock documenting the birth of rock and roll through The British Invasion and also how Americans were captured by the style and went onto formulate the next generation of rock. The wealth of material is never ending.

“There truly could be five volumes of material to put in albums or shows without even blinking. The show includes hits by The Beatles, The Kinks, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Queen, Guns ’N Roses, Bon Jovi, KISS, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, The Eagles and Whitesnake, from ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ to ‘Back in Black,’ from ‘Desperado’ to ‘Livin’ on a Prayer.’

“Tenors of Rock smash through the boundaries of the standard male group with vocal range and harmonic complexity that will leave you shaking in your seat and screaming for more.” Here is their original promo video with Britain’s “X Factor” judge Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls fame proudly saying, “Nothing is better than men singing their balls off!”

The group have had gigs at The Palms, where Priscilla Presley, a fan of the band, watched them. “These boys are infectious,” she said. Tenors of Rock were guests on The Eagles’ “Hotel California” in “Raiding the Rock Vault” before it closed at The Tropicana, and they opened for Frankie Moreno at The Stratosphere.

The Brits toured 15 countries, including Germany and Russia, to sold-out crowds, including 500,000 people in Britain. At European Bike Week, they played to more than 75,000 Harley Davidson enthusiasts. The Tenors of Rock are set to complete their British concert dates in mid-December, then plan the early 2017 residency in Las Vegas.