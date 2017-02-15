Britney Spears lookalike Derrick Barry lands role in ‘War on Everyone’

Amazing Britney Spears drag queen lookalike Derrick Barry of Las Vegas has landed a female role in the new movie “War on Everyone” starring Alexander Skarsgard (“The Legend of Tarzan,” “True Blood”). The film is in select theaters and also available on Amazon and iTunes.

Derrick describes it as a dark comedy and buddy cop film filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, also starring Michael Pena (“The Martian,” “Ant-Man”) and Theo James (the “Divergent” film series). It was written and directed by John Michael McDonagh. Derrick is seen with Alexander and Michael in the movie.

Derrick has had a successful career performing in drag around the world on television and onstage and most recently was seen in “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” But it’s his uncanny portrayal of Britney that has won him global attention, including in “Divas Las Vegas” at The Linq Hotel.

“This was an exciting opportunity for me, and I’m always proud to represent the LGBTQ community sharing awareness through art,” Derrick said.