Britney Spears is in negotiations for contract renewal at Axis at Planet Hollywood

We have big pop music news today to start out the work week!

Negotiations are underway for Britney Spears to renew her current four-year contract at Axis at Planet Hollywood for two additional years through the end of 2019. Her current deal began Dec. 27, 2013, and is scheduled to end this December.

A few days ago at the end of January, Britney had performed 197 shows with a total audience of 710,418 people. Ticket sales have just passed $100 million, according to Billboard Boxscore.

The original “Britney: Piece of Me” resident show was remixed and reimagined last February and includes new, seductive costumes (prone to wardrobe malfunctions?!), explosive new choreography and songs from her recent album “Glory” released last August, including “Make Me” with G-Eazy and “Slumber Party” with Tinashe.

Britney returns for her 200th show during the nine-performance run from March 22-April 8 and returns again from May 3-20. This morning, Britney set 12 new dates from Aug. 9- Sept. 2, with tickets going on sale Friday.