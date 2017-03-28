Britney Spears reportedly considering two-year renewal at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas

Contract negotiations have begun for another two-year extension of Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency. I can reliably confirm that she is mulling over an offer to remain at Axis at Planet Hollywood, but bids from rival hotels have been made for her to move elsewhere on the Strip.

“It’s 99.9 percent certain that she will stay in Las Vegas,” I was told. Britney premiered her hit residency “Britney: Piece of Me” on Dec. 27, 2013. She announced that the original two-year deal was extended for another two years starting in December 2015. Her current contract at Axis runs to the end of this year.

Tickets are on sale through Sept. 2. Meantime, overseas concert promoters are saying that they have the pop princess committed to a July 3 concert in Tel Aviv, Israel, as part of a global tour through the summer that includes Asian cities.

There is no confirmation from her California agents, and no official contracts have reportedly been signed. Live Nation’s Bluestone Group in Israel says that the official announcement will be made this week. Britney is said to be the kickoff artist for a concert season that includes Radiohead and Aerosmith at the venue Hayarkon Park.