Posted 

Britney Spears takes her mother to Thunder From Down Under at Excalibur

Britney Spears takes her mother to Thunder From Down Under at Excalibur

web1_thunderbritneycrdtwi201611718593633_7351657.jpg
Britney Spears attends Thunder From Down Under with her mom, Lynn, fourth from left, and her assistant, Sarah Compton, third from right, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at Excalibur in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

By ROBIN LEACH
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

On a night off from her hit headliner residency “Britney: Piece of Me” at Axis at Planet Hollywood, superstar singer Britney Spears took her mom, Lynn, and gal-pal assistant Sarah Compton to see the handsome hunks of Thunder From Down Under at Excalibur.

Britney, wearing an off-the-shoulder green top, black jeans and tan boots, sat with her dancers from “Piece of Me” and danced along to the songs Thursday night. The “Make Me Move” singer was reportedly smiling from ear to ear when the awesome Aussies jumped on her table.

One of her dancers was brought onstage by a Thunder performer to get an up close and personal look at the studs with Aussie accents and washboard abs. As Britney left the Thunder Theater, she thanked the staff there for a great evening and said that she had a wonderful time.

 