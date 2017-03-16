Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas is starting the year off strong heading toward 3rd anniversary

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade is proof that rock and roll will never die with its recent run of sell-out shows. The latest was Martin Bresso, the French producer and Future House DJ better known as Tchami. Since the beginning of the year, BBLV has had five sell-out shows on its way to celebrating its third anniversary.

“Everyone loves to sell out a show — of course that’s a goal we set for ourselves,” said Chris Bitonti, director of marketing, in a news release. “And while selling out a show doesn’t define success for us, it sure makes the performances more electric, and fans really feed off the energy of a full room.”

Senior VP Chris White added: “One thing that I love about this venue is the variety of artists who sell out their shows here. We’ve seen jam bands like String Cheese Incident and Trey Anastasio Band sell out multiple-night performances.

“And we’ve seen upcoming stars like Bryson Tiller and Chance the Rapper use our venue as a springboard — then go on to earn nominations for Grammy Awards. It’s an enlightening process to be a part of at BBLV.”

Upcoming performances at BBLV: Umphrey’s McGee on Friday; Robert Randolph & The Family Band on March 28; STS9 (March 31 and April 1); The Head and The Heart (April 11); Phantogram (April 19); Jamey Johnson (April 28); Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals (May 25); and Modest Mouse (June 3).