Budweiser Clydesdales are at Red Rock Resort on Saturday

The eight Budweiser Clydesdale horses will be harnessed and hitched to its red beer wagon at Red Rock Resort on Saturday afternoon for fans to take photographs before Sunday’s Super Bowl 51.

It is an audition process like any other. The horses have to be at least 3 years old, stand 6 feet tall, weigh 2,000 pounds and have four white legs with a black mane and tail and a blaze of white on the face.

Each hitch horse eats as much as 25 quarts of feed and 50 pounds of hay and drinks 30 gallons of water per day! Each horse gets his own Dalmatian as a guard and guide dog for when drivers stop to make deliveries. The horses were at South Point for a holiday event in December.

Now you know how Spuds MacKenzie became a Budweiser Light mascot, and I had the honor of helping voice over a new Super Bowl commercial you’ll see Sunday. It has hit nearly 420,000 views since being posted this morning after debuting on “Good Morning America” and “Today.”