Caesars Palace headliner Rod Stewart is now … Sir Rod Stewart

Caesars Palace superstar singer headliner Rod Stewart can now be called Sir just like Sir Elton John, his counterpart on The Colosseum stage. Two members of British high society now follow in Caesars’ royal footsteps.

Rod was daubed a Knight of the British Empire by Prince William in a Windsor Castle ceremony. The spiky haired entertainer knelt before him, and Britain’s future king tapped him gently on both shoulders with a silver sword.

When the newly knighted 71-year-old rose, Prince William decreed that “from henceforth you will be named Sir Roderick Stewart.” No word as to whether His Royal Highness has ever listened to any of his hits, let alone danced to them. (They’re probably before the prince’s time!)

I’m pretty certain that Prince William’s wife, Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge, has, though, and if he asked her, “Do you think I’m sexy?,” she would reply, “Yes!”