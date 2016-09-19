Posted 

‘Captain America’ hero Chris Evans attends O at Bellagio for second time

Chris Evans is flanked by cast members of "O" at Bellagio on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Cashman Photography)

By DON CHAREUNSY
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Heartthrob actor Chris Evans (CAPTAIN AMERICA, THE AVENGERS) enjoyed a Friday night out in Las Vegas with friends attending O by Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio after enjoying dinner on the Las Vegas Strip.

Evans arrived at the theater around 9:30 p.m., where he was spotted with his girlfriend, actress Jenny Slate. Evans, at O for the second time, met the cast and took photographs with some of his favorite artists before the show began.

Post-performance, Evans praised the cast for the outstanding display, saying that his group and he were “blown away” by the artists’ ability to dazzle the audience in, on and above a 1.5 million gallon pool of water.

 

