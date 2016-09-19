‘Captain America’ hero Chris Evans attends O at Bellagio for second time

Heartthrob actor Chris Evans (CAPTAIN AMERICA, THE AVENGERS) enjoyed a Friday night out in Las Vegas with friends attending O by Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio after enjoying dinner on the Las Vegas Strip.

Evans arrived at the theater around 9:30 p.m., where he was spotted with his girlfriend, actress Jenny Slate. Evans, at O for the second time, met the cast and took photographs with some of his favorite artists before the show began.

Post-performance, Evans praised the cast for the outstanding display, saying that his group and he were “blown away” by the artists’ ability to dazzle the audience in, on and above a 1.5 million gallon pool of water.