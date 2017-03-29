Cara Santana’s new app puts your own Glam Team just a swipe away

Actress Cara Santana, who is engaged to “Desperate Housewives” hunk Jesse Metcalfe, is flying in for Friday’s official opening of W Las Vegas at SLS Las Vegas, and Cara has created a glamorous app she’ll launch there that puts your own personal Glam Team just a swipe away.

Cara, who stars in the Netflix TV series “Santa Clarita Diet” with Drew Barrymore, will open a pop-up shop at W Las Vegas for The Glam App that delivers on-demand beauty services in more than 20 locations, including Las Vegas.

Call this beauty on demand delivering experts to your front door with the push of a button — and to your W Las Vegas hotel room, too. Just like Uber, your stylist is there to offer services including blow dry to curls, with makeup applications ranging from contouring to cat eye, gels, nail design or just a simple polish change.

Now there’s no need to leave your house or hotel room; Glam App brings the salon to you. Cara’s Glam App also is available in Dallas, Detroit, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Louisville, Chicago, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Jersey, New York City, Orange County, Boston, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego and San Francisco.

New Orleans, Orlando and St. Louis are coming soon. Cara has partnered with style artist Joey Maalouf, who has worked with celebrities all over the world and is a longtime confidante to style icon Rachel Zoe.