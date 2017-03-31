Celebrities in Las Vegas: 2017 ACM Awards and Party for a Cause take over the city

From country to rock, from pop to hip-hop, it’s all about the music, but the superstars of country are definitely leading the lineup in the spotlight with Sunday’s 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS from our T-Mobile Arena. Everybody from Nashville seems to be in Las Vegas for the big show, including Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing the world television premiere of their new single “Speak to a Girl.”

Also, Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Rascal Flatts and co-hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, both of whom also will be performing.

Dierks also duets with Cole Swindell on “Flatliner.” Fans can’t wait for the teaming of Florida Georgia Line with our Axis at Planet Hollywood headliners The Backstreet Boys, and if Shania Twain does show to surprise debut her new album “Triumphant,” that’s the real cream on top of the sensational show.

Saturday afternoon as part of Party for a Cause that ACM uses as fundraisers for its charity, Lifting Lives, Jerrod Niemann, Old Dominion, Jackie Lee and Dee Jay Silver will perform at the first Pool Party for a Cause as part of the 70th year celebrations of Flamingo at the hotel’s Go Pool. Go to PartyForACause.com for a complete listing. Nearly 20 stars will be on two stages of Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square for Saturday’s ultimate tailgate party.

Looking for laughter? The “Saturday Night Live” duo of Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz return to The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas for two nights of comedy, music and merriment as their residency continues. There are stars everywhere you turn in the valley this weekend.

It all began Thursday night despite hurricane-force winds wreaking havoc through the desert when hundreds of fans grabbed complimentary tickets to see country star Brett Eldredge in concert as part of CMT’s “Instant Jam.” Brett’s performance at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan was the first “Instant Jam” in Las Vegas. Brett’s concert airs June 23, and our thanks to Sam Morris of Las Vegas News Bureau for his photo gallery.

Jimmy Buffett is here with his Coral Reefer Band at MGM Grand Garden Arena, and The Plain White T’s not only begin their residency at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, but they also are joined by Jewel, The Bella Strings and “Absinthe” stars for the diamond gala that celebrates the 70th anniversary of St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation on Saturday.

Flamingo headliner Marie Osmond and former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch will welcome guests with dinner being served by celebrity chefs Saipin Chutima of Lotus of Siam, Barry Dakake from N9NE Steakhouse, Kim Canteenwalla from Honey Salt, Rick Moonen from RM Seafood, Susan Feniger from Border Grill and Buddy V’s Ristorante.

Food is definitely a key component of the weekend’s fun. Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich launch their guest chef dinner series with the first chef headliner Cesare Casella, crowned the “dean of Italian cooking” by New York food critics for his restaurants Beppe, Maremma and Salumeria Rosi.

You’ll recognize him at Carnevino Steakhouse at The Palazzo wearing his signature sprig of rosemary tucked in his top pocket. Emeril Lagasse, who always kicks it up a notch, also starts his own guest chef dining series at his New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand.

I’m the keynote speaker for the closing day of the first-ever Vegas Food Expo at Gold Coast. Two female food entrepreneurs — Katrina Markoff and Ariane Daguin — are fascinating and inspiring women, and their presentations are a must for any woman aspiring for a career in the culinary industry.

Katrina built her dream into a multimillion-dollar chocolate business at Vosges headquartered right here on the Strip, and Ariane built her D’Artagnan company into America’s largest distributor of gourmet foods.

Two nights remain for the 43rd UNLVino that benefits scholarship programs. Tonight at Sake Fever at Red Rock Resort Ballroom, Mitsuo Endo of Raku receives The Dom Perignon Award of Excellence, and on Saturday Planet Hollywood, Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas President David Hoenemeyer will be honored at The Grand Tasting of more than 100 wines at Paris.

The knockout of the weekend is delivered by the late Muhammad Ali. A new exhibit at Bellagio Fine Art Gallery features his life and legacy through rare personal memorabilia and previously unseen photos and videos of “The Greatest.”

All that remains to be said is “cheers” as we salute the people who make the music and keep us living a luxurious lifestyle on the Strip. Let’s pop the cork and score the winning punch with this week’s Royal Robin Rundown:

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

MUSIC

ACM’s Bash at the Beach with Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen and Lee Brice is at Mandalay Bay Beach.

ACM Party for a Cause with Locash and Ryan Follese is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

ACM Songwriter Showcase is at The Pearl at The Palms.

Tony Orlando is at South Point all weekend.

Christopher Cross is at Golden Nugget.

Thomas Rhett is at Sake Rok.

The Plain White T’s is at Cleopatra’s Barge.

STS9 and Sun Squabi are at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Katchafire is at BBLV for two days.

Hawaii’s first lady of song, Raiatea Helm, is at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two days.

Yellow Brick Road is at Sunset Station.

Rhythm Nation is at Aliante.

COMEDY

Ron White is at The Mirage for two days.

Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz are at The Foundry.

Ralphie May is at Harrah’s for two days.

Smilin’ Bob is at Joker’s Wild Casino for two days.

“The Nigerian Spam Scam Scam” is at The Space for three performances through Saturday.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for REO Speedwagon at Sunset Station on June 3; Phoenix on June 14 and Gary Clark Jr. on June 20 at BBLV; Chris Young at Red Rock Resort on June 30; Enrique Iglesias at Caesars Palace on Sept. 15 and 16; Mana at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 15 & 16; and Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band at Axis on select dates from Oct. 13-28.

Lady Rizzo and Aluna George celebrate the grand opening of W Las Vegas at SLS Las Vegas.

Mello Yello Drag Racing Series is at Las Vegas Motor Speedway all weekend.

“Swan Lake” is at The Smith Center all weekend.

The Tour de Emeril Las Vegas Dinner Series is at New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand.

The 43rd UNLVino Sake Fever is at Red Rock Resort Ballroom.

Mayday Parade is at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

PARTY PATROL

Zedd is at Omnia at Caesars.

Limp Bizkit and Method Man are at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

DJ Scene is at Tao at The Venetian.

Alba is at Tao Beach.

DJ Ruckus is at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Savi is at Marquee Dayclub.

Dee Jay Silver is at Rehab Pool at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Dee Jay Silver is at ACM’s Bash at the Beach at Mandalay Bay Beach and Foundation Room.

Ookay and Yellow Claw are at Encore Beach Club.

DJ Paradice is at Bond at The Cosmopolitan.

DJ Ikon is at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay.

DJ Shift is at Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

MUSIC

Jimmy Buffett is at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Dwight Yoakam is at Primm Valley Resort.

Najee is at Aliante.

STS9 and Tauk are at BBLV.

The L.V. Philharmonic is at The Smith Center.

Chris Janson is at Green Valley Ranch.

Dueling Pianos with Sarah Hester Ross and Jeff Celentano is at HOB.

COMEDY

Marty Allen and Karon Kate Blackwell are at Bonkerz Comedy Club in Pahrump.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

ACM Party for a Cause is at HOB (Billy Currington, Dan + Shay and more) and The Joint (Lady Antebellum, Brett Young and more).

UNLVino Grand Tasting is at Paris.

Golden Boy Boxing: Orozco vs. Gibson is at The Chelsea.

Dignity Health celebrates 70 years with its Diamond Gala at Caesars.

PARTY PATROL

Party Favor is at Omnia.

DJ Mustard is at Tao.

DJ CLA is at Tao Beach.

DJ Vice is at Marquee Nightclub.

Dash Berlin is at Marquee Dayclub.

David Guetta is at EBC.

Duke Dumont is at Daylight.

Audien is at Drai’s.

Zedd is at Wet Republic.

Koko and Bayati are at Rehab.

Mark McGrath is at LAX at The Luxor.

Brody Jenner is at Hyde Bellagio.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

MUSIC

Nite Kings is at Eastside Cannery.

Old 97’s is at Vinyl.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

The 52nd ACM Awards is at T-Mobile Arena. Follow along with us right here live from the 3 p.m. red carpet and the three-hour awards starting at 5 p.m.

The 8th Annual Downtown Hoopstown events for college basketball fans continues through Monday on Fremont Street with The Hardwood Hotties and “Season 6” American Idol finalist Haley Scarnato.

WrestleMania viewing party is at Sam’s Town.

ACM Awards Official After Parties are at Park Theater at Monte Carlo and The Joint.

PARTY PATROL

DJ Wellman is at Tao Beach.

Drenched After Dark with Timmy Trumpet is at Marquee Under the Dome.

Dee Jay Silver is at Rehab and The Joint for ACM.

DJ Snake is at EBC.

Savi is at Marquee Dayclub.

Jauz is at Wet Republic

We’ll be back Sunday with the new-look RJ and new ENT and ETC sections and our fascinating Q+A with Michael Frey, king of Las Vegas cigars. On Monday, we’ll have our ACM Awards wrap with photos and video and next week highlight Celine Dion’s most incredible moments of her 14-year Caesars run as she returns Tuesday.

Kick up your heels, throw those cowboy hats, and have a great weekend, y’all!