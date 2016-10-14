Celebrities in L.V.: Al Pacino, Jimmy Buffett, Sublime With Rome, Alessia Cara, Lakers, Red Bull Air Race, Barrett-Jackson

There’s something for everyone this star-studded weekend.

Sports fans not only have the pre-season game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, but also daredevil dicing-with-death thrills of high-flyers in the Red Bull Air Race World Championship at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Music fans have everybody from Sir Elton John at Caesars Palace, Donny & Marie Osmond newly renewed through 2017 at The Flamingo and Jimmy Buffett at MGM Grand to Foghat and Sublime With Rome Downtown and Alessia Cara at SLS Las Vegas. Yandel has been moved to Mandalay Bay, and The Moody Blues wrap their mini-run at The Venetian.

Comedy fans can enjoy Rita Rudner at Red Rock Resort for two nights and hometown hero Wayne Brady at The Mirage.

Film and theater fans have a treat of a sit-down session with Al Pacino as he spills studio secrets in a Q+A at The Venetian. Josh Brolin premieres his motocross doc “Unchained” at Caesars tonight with stunt kings Mike Metzger and Seth Enslow parking their motorbikes before striding into Octavius Ballroom for the red carpet.

Join us as we raise money for the homeless with Four Queens headliner comedy illusionist Mike Hammer’s Celebrity Go-Kart racing with Lance Burton, The Amazing Johnathan, Mac King, Murray Sawchuck, “Sexxy,” Melody Sweets and Lydia Ansel. I’ll handle grand marshal duties starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gene Woods Racing Experience.

Feeling old? The Las Vegas Review-Journal presents its Age Well Expo at Cashman Center with an opportunity to meet your hometown newspaper’s favorite columnists, including yours truly. If this is an overload of events and entertainment, join me to ponder how to pack it all into the weekend calendar on one of the nine benches at The Park with life-sized Lego people. Starting today through Dec. 30, they’ll listen silently to any complaints.

And high rollers can bid on the world’s greatest collector car auction at Mandalay Bay or play the $50,000 rock ’n’ roll craps tournament at Golden Nugget, so place the bets and roll the dice for this weekend’s jam-packed Robin’s Royal Rundown:

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

MUSIC

Elton John is at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two nights.

Donny & Marie Osmond are at The Flamingo all weekend.

Foghat is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

Prophets of Rage is at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Sublime With Rome celebrate its 20th anniversary at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson is at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Billy Idol is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for two days.

The Moody Blues is at The Venetian for two days.

Jon Secada is at Suncoast.

Tower of Power is at South Point all weekend.

Brian Culbertson is at Aliante for two nights.

Yellowcard is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

Michael Rapaport’s stereo podcast live is at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

The Harlem Quartet with Aldo Lopez-Gavilan is at The Smith Center for two nights.

Stephanie Quayle is at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square.

Emo Night is at BBLV.

Congress is at The Yard at Topgolf Las Vegas.

Pahrump Rock & Gem Show is at Petrack Park in Pahrump all weekend.

Los 5 and After Romeo are at Henderson Pavilion.

COMEDY

Rita Rudner is at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort all weekend.

Carmen Morales is at Bonkerz Comedy Club at Pahrump Nugget.

The Truth Hurts Comedy Tour with Willie Barcena at Sam’s Town.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Blink 182 and Weezer headlining X107.5 Holiday Havoc at The Pearl at The Palms from Dec. 8 and 9; One Republic on Dec. 11 and Adam Devine on Jan. 27, both at The Joint; Diana Ross at The Venetian from Feb. 8-25; Bon Jovi at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 25; and Celine Dion at Caesars Palace from April 4 through June 3.

Sally Steele celebrates with rocker Stephen Pearcy her rock groupie memoir “Hollywood Release” at Count’s Vamp’d.

Barrett-Jackson: World’s Greatest Collector Car Auction is at Mandalay Bay all weekend.

The $50,000 Rock ’N’ Roll Craps Tournament is at Golden Nugget all weekend.

The Red Bull Air Race World Championship is at LVMS all weekend.

The Lego Park People contemporary art installation is at The Park.

Opportunity Village’s fourth-annual “HallOVeen” is open nightly at The Magical Forest.

PARTY PATROL

Calvin Harris is at Omnia in Caesars.

Tyga is at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell.

DJ CLA is at Hyde Bellagio.

DJ Flavor Flav is at Center Bar at The Hard Rock Hotel.

DJ Vice is at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

DJ Atom E is at Bond at The Cosmopolitan all weekend.

DJ Earwaxx is at The Yard for two nights.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

MUSIC

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band is at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Clutch: Psychic Warfare is at BBLV.

Ellis Mania 13 is at The Joint in The Hard Rock Hotel.

Alessia Cara is at The Foundry in SLS Las Vegas.

Straight No Chaser 20th Anniversary World Tour is at Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center.

Megan Hilty with Seth Rudetsky is at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for two nights.

The Foreign Exchange is at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

Tony Marques is at Fremont Street Experience.

Martin Nievera is at The M Resort.

Norteno Music Legends Los Tigres del Norte is at Primm Valley Resort.

Under the Streetlamp is at Orleans Showroom all weekend.

The Whispers is at Eastside Cannery.

Katastro with Mouse Powell is at The Yard.

COMEDY

Wayne Brady is at The Mirage.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Al Pacino is at The Venetian.

The Fifth Annual One Drop Walk for Water starts at Symphony Park and ends at Springs Preserve. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.; Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s welcome at 8:30 a.m.; and walk at 9 a.m.

The Danny Gans Memorial Champions Run for Life hosted by Donny Osmond is at Town Square.

Cork & Soul: Wine, Food & Music for JDRF is at Tivoli Village with Kelly Clinton Holmes, Clint Holmes, Chris Phillips and Christy Molasky’s Shout Outs.

It’s the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena.

The RJ presents Age Well Expo at Cashman Center.

The Monster Energy Cup is at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Blue Man Group hosts a drum-off competition at Downtown Container Park.

Venus European Pool hosts the end of the season toga party at Caesars.

The third-annual Pamper Your Pet Day is at Chapman Chrysler Jeep.

Culinary and Art returns to newly remodeled Ethel M Chocolates Factory.

The King of the Cage is at The Cannery.

Crafts and Cocktails is at Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan.

PARTY PATROL

DJ Fergie is at Omnia.

Tory Lanez with Jacques & Kranium is at Drai’s.

DJ D-Sharp is at Hyde Bellagio.

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

MUSIC

Yandel is at HOB.

Schoolboy Q is at BBLV.

Dance Gavin Dance is at Vinyl.

Roman Street is at Aliante.

Monroy is at Fremont Street Experience.

Tyler James’ “Elvis & Memphis Experience” is at FSE.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Siegfried & Roy’s 26th Annual Las Vegas Metro Police K9 Trials is at Orleans Arena.

The Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Futurity Cutting is at South Point Arena.

Mike Hammer’s Celebrity Go-Kart Race fundraiser is at Gene Woods Racing Experience.

PARTY PATROL

DJ Franzen is at Drai’s.

DJ Lee Orchard is at Bond.

Be forewarned that roads near the Thomas & Mack Center are likely to be highly congested as TV networks move in satellite trucks, anchor desks, stages and equipment for Wednesday’s third and final presidential debate. The Secret Service also plans to close certain roads there.

Meantime, enjoy the pleasure-packed weekend!