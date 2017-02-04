Celebrities in L.V.: Ariana Grande, Willie Nelson, Paris Hilton, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Super Bowl 51

The only subject really worth talking about this weekend is the possible upset by The Atlanta Falcons over The New England Patriots at Super Bowl 51. It’s all about sports books and the invasion of bettors and bookies for what looks like a repeat of New Year’s Eve. Of course, we also care about Luke Bryan’s national anthem and Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show!

Football fans pour onto the Strip, which will be nigh on empty Sunday afternoon, aside from the watch parties, as millions around the globe settle into couch-potato status to watch The Big Game on Fox.

Even glamour girl Paris Hilton is jetting in to play after getting her hair done at my pal Michael Boychuck’s Color salon at Caesars Palace by his new artistic director, Breanna Diullo. Keep your ears peeled for my voice on the new Bud Light Super Bowl 51 commercial heralding the return of Spuds MacKenzie.

Some alt-football highlights this weekend: Ariana Grande at MGM Grand on Saturday; Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz return to The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas tonight for two nights; DJ Tiesto is at Hakkasan in MGM Grand tonight; and Steve Aoki is at Jewel at Aria on Saturday.

It’s the last weekend to catch Britney Spears and Celine Dion for a while as we get ready for Jennifer Lopez and Sir Elton John to take their place, respectively, plus the midweek arrivals of Cher and Diana Ross.

But it’s The Big Game parties that will grab big turnouts. If you have a spare $35,000 not yet bet, grab the Hail Mary table for 20 friends at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore. For that mega-sum, it comes with a 6-liter bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne, case of beer, bottled waters and Red Bull.

For something more reasonable, visit Border Grill by celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken at The Forum Shops at Caesars. Their tailgate party at $151 per person includes unlimited cocktails, beer and 11 menu items.

Forty-first President George H.W. Bush, 92, and wife Barbara, 91, will perform the coin toss at NRG Stadium in Houston, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT. It’s the second time he’s had the responsibility, and in 2002 it was another Patriots matchup, back then with the St. Louis Rams.

Six-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga headlines the Pepsi Halftime Show after performing the national anthem at last year’s Super Bowl in San Francisco. Luke has national anthem duties this year.

Don’t feel bad if you don’t make it to Texas because the average price for tickets topped $5,650, with the highest-priced seat at $74,928 per Ticket City sellers. Wonder what they’ll sell for when we have our NFL stadium here one day and Las Vegas hosts Super Bowl 60?

Let’s get on with the show that each week we call Robin’s Royal Rundown and check out the more reasonably priced headliners in The Entertainment Capital of the World:

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

MUSIC

Santana is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for two nights.

Willie Nelson is at The Venetian for two nights.

Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature and Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath headline “I Love the ’90s Tour” stop at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Tommy James and The Shondells are at Golden Nugget Showroom.

Stephanie Quayle is at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country.

Us The Duo is at Red Rock Resort.

360 Band is at Sam’s Town for two nights.

Rhythm Nation is at Aliante.

Wes Winters and Vanessa LeGrand are at South Point for two nights.

Petty or Not Tom Petty Tribute is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Nature is at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

COMEDY

Daniel Tosh is at The Mirage for two nights.

Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz are at The Foundry for two nights.

Sinbad is at The Orleans Showroom for two nights.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Phil Vassar at The Foundry on April 8; John Mayer on April 22 and Queen and Adam Lambert on June 24 at T-Mobile Arena; Straight Outta Oz at Red Rock Resort on May 6; UB40 at Mandalay Bay Beach on July 29; The Steve Miller Band at The Colosseum on Aug. 8; and Deep Purple and Alice Cooper at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Aug. 12.

Lion Fight 34 Muay Thai is at The Tropicana.

Good Luck Lion and Dragon Dance is at The Hard Rock Hotel.

“One Woman Sex and the City” is at Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two nights.

Dollface is at The Orleans Showroom for two nights.

Ali Wong is at Ka Theater at MGM Grand.

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor’s meet-and-greet and autograph session is at Alto Bar at Caesars.

Modern Surrealism solo art show by ex-taxidermist Rebecca Kubla is at Skin City Body Painting.

First Friday features Baesia, Lucy Ford and Blake Byers Downtown.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’ ” is at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center all weekend.

PARTY PATROL

Tropic Beauty Model Search glamour girls host Big Game Weekend at Light at Mandalay Bay.

The Chainsmokers is at XS at Encore.

’90s After Party hosted by Vanilla Ice is at Vanity at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Fabolous is at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

Jermaine Dupri is at Tao at The Venetian.

DJ Mustard is at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan for two nights.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

MUSIC

Ariana Grande makes her “Dangerous Women Tour” stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Sublime vs. No Doubt tribute bands are at BBLV.

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine is at Red Rock Resort.

Frankie Moreno is at Suncoast Station.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

The Las Vegas Philharmonic is at The Smith Center.

Zahir Hakim signs autographs at Inscriptagraphs Memorabilia at Planet Hollywood sports book.

PARTY PATROL

Tiesto is at Hakkasan.

Steve Aoki is at Jewel.

Metro Boomin hosts Big Game Weekend at Light.

Big Sean’s new album release party is at Drai’s.

Ty Dolla $ign is at Tao.

Jermaine Dupri is at Marquee Dayclub Dome.

Method Man and Redman are at Foxtail Nightclub at SLS.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

MUSIC

Chris Zemba & The Late Shift Band is at Sam’s Town.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Super Bowl parties are at HOB, Drai’s, Nacho Daddy, Remedy’s Elixir, Westgate sports book, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, South Point, Hooters Casino Hotel, BBLV, Vinyl, Umami Burger, The Sayers Club, Hard Rock Cafe, STK, Surrender, Tao, Lavo and Marquee Dayclub Dome.

PARTY PATROL

Future is at Drai’s.

We’ll be back Sunday with interviews with Diana Ross and Cher’s fabulous fashion designer Bob Mackie here and in Sunday Life of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.