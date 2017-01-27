Celebrities in L.V.: Chinese New Year, Juicy J, Vanessa Williams, ‘Drumline,’ Tim Allen, Jay Leno

Kung Hei Fat Choi! Join in the fun Saturday as our Asian friends celebrate a prosperous and Happy New Year of the Rooster! We, too, wish you joy and good luck. As we honor the rich culture and historical importance of the Spring Festival, Las Vegas is awash with symbolic decor and stunning colorful displays.

As thousands of visitors flock here, The Entertainment Capital of the World features extensive culinary offerings, entertainment and experiences. Our newest hotel, Lucky Dragon, begins its 15-day celebration Saturday with a lion dance and tea curated by our city’s only tea sommelier.

During the four-day Linq Promenade festival, there will be daily dragon dances, professional dancers from The Sichuan Dance Troupe and local Chinese communities. Lion-and-dragon dances are an important ritual of Chinese culture symbolizing good luck and prosperity.

To mark Lunar New Year, here’s the weekend list: Aria, The Venetian and The Palazzo on Saturday; MGM Grand and The Palms on Sunday; and Bellagio and Palace Station on Monday. Sam Hui with Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon, perform Cantopop at Caesars Palace.

Sundance Helicopters will welcome customers with Chinese lanterns and tangerine trees as Grand Canyon West Terminal comes alive Saturday with Chinese lion dancers and drummers. During the weeklong celebration, passengers receive oranges, a symbol of happiness and prosperity. The High Roller will be lit red and gold tonight to start festivities.

The Las Vegas Spring Festival Parade starts on Fremont Street on Saturday with dance groups, bands and floats, followed by a Container Park after-party with a red ribbon toss into the wishing tree for good fortune.

The Dragon Fest benefit concert Sunday is at The Linq Hotel theater. An eye-painting ceremony by Lohan School of Shaolin will wake sleeping dragons and lions Saturday at Fashion Show with a runway show by Sichuan Song and Dance.

Obviously Asian cuisine is in Chinatown, but here are other dining spots to consider: Mr Chow at Caesars, Fin at The Mirage, Hong Kong Cafe at The Venetian, Blossom at Aria, Cha Garden, Pearl Ocean and Phoenix at Lucky Dragon, China Poblano and the new Momofuku at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Carson Kitchen Downtown and Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas.

A real beauty of the New Year is at Bellagio and The Palazzo. To protect guests against bad fortune, four ding pots will burn incense for good luck as guests enter Moon Gate of Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. Inside, a rooster is perched atop a mountain with a hen guarding her eggs and chicks.

The surrounding ponds and sunflowers are lit by warm, glowing red rose lanterns and crystal chandeliers. At The Palazzo, the fire rooster stands 15 feet tall and 16 feet long in the floral-and-horticultural display. Its steel-and-resin support structure is 3,500 pounds and covered with 60,000 crystals.

At Wynn and Encore, more than 100 tangerine trees with statues of roosters are placed throughout the properties. At The Cosmopolitan, the lobby digital display takes its cue from Jianzhi, the art of paper cutting, which brings to life the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac.

Amid the Chinese celebrations, singer, actress and all-around gorgeous lady Vanessa Williams is honored as Woman of the Year at Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Black and White Ball at Aria. Our interview with Vanessa was posted Sunday and in Sunday Life of Las Vegas Review-Journal.

One sad note today is that illness has caused the cancellation of Willie Nelson and Family at The Venetian, but we’re assured that they will be well enough to fulfil next weekend’s engagements. So as we feature our Robin’s Robin Rundown, we once again wish you Kung Hei Fat Choi!

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

MUSIC

Juicy J is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade. Our Q+A with the rapper was posted this morning.

Santana is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay all weekend.

Wolf Creek is at The Orleans for two nights.

James Presley Band is at Sam’s Town for two days.

Treasure & Dreamstone is at Aliante.

Flipside 4 is at Joker’s Wild for two days.

Felix Cavalier of The Rascals is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

Storm Large is at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two days.

Jassen Allen honors Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, Donna Summer, Natalie Cole and Etta James at The Space.

Capitol Steps is at South Point all weekend.

“Celebration of the King’s Life” is at Cannery.

COMEDY

Jay Leno is at The Mirage.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Drunk in Love: Beyonce vs. Drake on Feb. 11 and Oh Wonder on April 12 at BBLV; Carlos Vives on May 5 and Idina Menzel on Sept. 2 at Pearl at The Palms; Train at MGM Grand on May 12; Bush at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas on June 2; Iron Maiden at T-Mobile Arena on July 3; Steve Martin and Martin Short at Caesars Palace on Aug. 25 and Oct. 29; and The Australian Pink Floyd Show at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel on Aug. 27.

“Drumline Live” is at The Smith Center.

Home Cookin’ is at The Yard at Topgolf at MGM Grand.

Real MMA is at Sam’s Town.

“A Night of Hope With Joel Osteen” is at T-Mobile Arena.

More than 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles will cross the block at Mecum Motorcycle Auction at South Point for two days.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Handicapping Seminar is at South Point.

Drag Racing for The Strip is at Las Vegas Motor Sports all weekend.

PARTY PATROL

Carnage is at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan.

DJ Yo Yolie is at nearby Bond for two days.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

MUSIC

Sage The Gemini is at The Joint.

Chris Botti is at Red Rock Resort.

Sam Hui is at The Venetian Ballroom.

Three Elvis Presley tribute artists present “One Night With the King” at The Orleans for two nights.

Timothy B. Schmit is at Aliante.

John Kadlecik and Catfish John are at BBLV.

Tony Sacca is at Starbright Theater.

COMEDY

Tim Allen is at The Mirage.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Vanessa Williams is honored as Woman of the Year at The Black & White Ball.

Premier Boxing Champions: Frampton vs. Santa Cruz 2 is at MGM Grand.

Remedy’s eighth-annual Redneck Hillbilly Ball features Seth Turner and The High Desert Drifters.

The two final films are screened at the Jewish Film Festival at Adelson Educational Campus: “Aida’s Secrets” and “Wrestling Jerusalem.”

Future Stars of Wrestling is at Silverton.

PARTY PATROL

Shaun Frank is at Marquee Dayclub Dome.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

MUSIC

Drew Baker Trio is at Sam’s Town.

Band of Brothers is at Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

WWE Royal Rumble viewing party is at Sam’s Town.

PARTY PATROL

DJ Spair is at Bond.

