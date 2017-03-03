Celebrities in L.V.: Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, ‘One Night for One Drop,’ ‘Pin Up,’ Backstreet Boys

Hollywood was lit up with lights and its “La La Land” razzamatazz Thursday night when our Caesars Palace headliner Celine Dion stunned on the red carpet for “Beauty & The Beast,” and darling couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and our hometown heroine Paige O’Hara, the original Belle in the animated hit, joined Celine at El Capitan Theater.

But we have our own superstar blue carpet to mark Cirque du Soleil’s fifth-annual “One Night for One Drop” clean water benefit at “Zumanity” Theater at New York-New York with William Shatner, Grace VanderWaal and Malevo, Redfoo, The Tenors and Cirque founder Guy Laliberte and President Daniel Lamarre.

Other VIPs expected include Lisa Loeb, Rick Harrison, Penn Jillette, Claire Sinclair, Luxor headliners Carrot Top and Blue Man Group, Nevada Ballet Theatre, Gina Gershon, Flamingo headliner Marie Osmond, “Fantasy” at The Luxor creator Anita Mann and her dancers, and our beloved Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman.

There’s a sad moment this weekend as “Pin Up” at The Stratosphere closes, and curvy 2011 Playmate of the Year Claire Sinclair ends her nearly four-year run as its star. During that time, she’s built a reputation as a community supporter, and she moves on to launch Clairebnb, her themed boutique hotel Downtown.

As you can read in our Q+A posted this morning with Brian McMullan, it’s the 11th anniversary St. Baldrick’s Day shave-athon in the fight against children’s cancer. I’ll be handling MC duties at 4 p.m. Saturday with sultry Jennifer Romas and her eight “Sexxy” dancers from Westgate at McMullan’s Irish Pub opposite The Orleans.

In a clash of country titans, Dierks Bentley is at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas tonight and Saturday, and Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena. Dust off those boots! And bikinis because are you ready for pool season despite the chilly nights? Our platinum pool party season is about to begin.

First out of the water this weekend is Encore Beach Club, and next weekend many of the others follow (swim)suit as bikini beauties get ready to pose and splash and handsome hunks flex — we’ll have a rundown next Friday.

My busy weekend also includes being grand marshal for the annual Mint 400 off-road race on a 120-mile looped desert course between Primm and the edge of Las Vegas. Join me at Buffalo Bills in Primm at 1 p.m. Saturday when I drop the green flags to start the brutal race for 350 daredevil drivers — less than half will complete the crazy course.

So let’s fill ’er up, rev the engines and hit the pedal to the metal for our weekly Royal Robin Rundown that has Hollywood jealous with the quantity and quality of fun we serve up weekly!

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

MUSIC

The Backstreet Boys continue their “Larger Than Life” residency at Axis at Planet Hollywood for two nights after Wednesday’s high-energy opening night.

Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell are at The Chelsea. Be sure to read our esteemed editor Don Chareunsy’s Q+A with Dierks posted this morning.

John Fogerty is at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two nights.

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn resume their residency at The Colosseum for two nights.

Social Distortion is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for two nights.

Isaiah Rashad is at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

B.J. Thomas is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

Rhythm Nation is at Aliante.

Marilyn Maye is at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two nights.

Tower of Power is at South Point all weekend.

Shawn South and Cat Daddy are at Cannery for two nights.

Alter’d Ego and Yvonne Silva are at Eastside Cannery for two nights.

Smilin’ Bob is at Jokers Wild for two nights.

Nitro is at The Orleans Lounge for two nights.

Lil’ Elmo and The Cosmos are at Sam’s Town for two nights.

New Frontier is at Gilley’s at T.I. for two nights.

Nirvana Mania is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

COMEDY

Jay Leno is at The Mirage.

Jo Koy is at Treasure Island.

Joe Rogan is at MGM Grand.

Gary Owen is at The Orleans Showroom.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Red – End of Silence 10th Anniversary Tour on April 10, Spawnbreezie on April 29 and Modest Mouse on June 3 all at BBLV; Prince Royce on June 29 and Slayer, Lamb of God and Behemoth on Aug. 4 at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel; The Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on July 15; and Route 91 Harvest Festival at Las Vegas Village from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

“One Night for One Drop” is at “Zumanity” Theater.

“Defending the Caveman’s” 10th anniversary with Tim Plewman’s one-night-only performance is at The D Las Vegas.

The Mint 400 race events are at Golden Nugget and along Fremont Street East.

USA Sevens Rugby is at Sam Boyd Stadium all weekend.

West Coast Conference Basketball Championships are at The Orleans Arena all weekend.

First Friday March for Art is at The Arts Factory.

The Solo Art Show Opening by Chango Art at Skin City Body Painting is at Downtown Spaces.

Evening of Hope: Culinary Experience Benefiting Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is at World Market Center.

The Brewery de Brabandere four-course beer dinner is at Rx Boiler Room at Mandalay Bay.

Broadway Bound’s “All Shook Up” is at Summerlin Library all weekend.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s presentation of a $10,000 donation to Communities in Schools of Nevada is at The Venetian.

PARTY PATROL

A-Trak is at EBC.

DJ Yo Yolie is at Bond at The Cosmopolitan for two days.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

MUSIC

Blake Shelton is at MGM Grand.

Las Vegas Philharmonic’s the movie music of John Williams is at The Smith Center.

Gov’t Mule and The Record Company are at BBLV.

Colin Kane is at Vinyl.

Bee Gees Gold and Jefferson Montoya are at Cannery.

COMEDY

Tim Allen is at The Mirage.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Cher at Park Theater at Monte Carlo for select dates Aug. 2-19 and Nov. 8-25.

The Mint 400 is in Primm.

UFC 209 is at T-Mobile Arena.

The Neon Museum Boneyard Ball is at Paris Las Vegas.

The Rowing Regatta is at Lake Las Vegas for two days.

St. Baldrick’s Day is at McMullan’s Irish Pub.

Ri Ra Irish Pub at The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay offers a menu benefiting St. Baldrick’s.

PARTY PATROL

Topgolf Las Vegas at MGM Grand hosts a Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival and UFC viewing party.

Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley’s UFC after-party is at LAX at The Luxor.

Makj is at EBC.

Galantis is at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan.

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

MUSIC

William Singe and Alex Aiono are at BBLV.

Ekoh is at Vinyl.

Walk Off Hits is at Sam’s Town.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

The Mrs. Nevada America Pageant is at Suncoast.

The Mint 400 Awards brunch is at Golden Nugget.

PARTY PATROL

Ookay is at EBC.

DJ Lee Orchard is at Bond.

Be sure to check out our stories with Lance Burton and The Smith Center’s fifth-anniversary concert here and in Sunday Life of The RJ. We’ll be back Monday with an extraordinary interview with BSB that will have you teary-eyed with their revelations. Vroom — have a rip-roaring weekend!