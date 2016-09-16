Celebrities in L.V.: Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, ‘Jersey Boys,’ Mr. Olympia, Black Sabbath, Goo Goo Dolls, Rob Thomas, O.A.R.

There’s a whole lot of partying going on this weekend, and I’m talking the beer and margarita kind. Happy Mexican Independence Day to our amigos who are celebrating El Grito and to our European pals kicking off Oktoberfest. I have to find a champagne holiday somewhere sometime, but you can celebrate anything with bubbly, come to think of it!

The Oktoberfest pairings of “bier and bratwurst” can be found at Crush in MGM Grand, so grab a stein and your lederhosen. Planet Hollywood headliner magician Murray Sawchuck taps the keg at Hofbrauhaus on Saturday.

Music tastes are across the spectrum this weekend from Latin sounds to oldies but goodies. Don’t forget to get your second Rolling Stones tickets for Oct. 22 at T-Mobile Arena. The first date, Oct. 19, is sold out.

The 52nd Mr. Olympia Weekend with 19 competitors hoping that Phil Heath will not grab his sixth consecutive title is underway at The Orleans Arena. Here’s Thursday’s first meeting of top bodybuilders as recorded by Richard Corey on YouTube.

This is beefcake bodies, poses of power and magnificent muscles at its finest, and the ladies have a fitness and bikini competition, too. Even Rehab at The Hard Rock Hotel has a Fitness Supermodel pageant Sunday.

The weekend ends on a sad note with the final performance of JERSEY BOYS at Paris Las Vegas. Be sure to read our Q+A with Travis Cloer, who has portrayed Frankie Valli for nearly a decade, in today’s Friday Neon in the Las Vegas Review-Journal and at ReviewJournal.com/Robin-Leach.

JERSEY BOYS, with nearly 3,300 performances on the Strip, is the longest-running Broadway production to have played Las Vegas as of fall 2014 when it surpassed the records held by MAMMA MIA and PHANTOM — THE LAS VEGAS SPECTACULAR.

There’s a second fascinating chat with Jimmy Osmond in Neon and online as to how he wound up having late crooner Andy Williams as his mentor with instructions to carry on the “Moon River” legacy, which he brings to Suncoast this weekend.

Our Epicurean Charitable Foundation presents its M.E.N.U.S. poolside dine- and drink-around at Mandalay Bay Beach with more than 50 of our city’s top chefs and restaurants and a performance by Gin Blossoms.

Now it’s time for tequila shots all round or hoist a stein of the brew, the world’s most widely consumed and oldest alcoholic beverage, as we tap our way through the weekly Robin’s Royal Rundown:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

MUSIC

Enrique Iglesias is at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace for two days.

Juan Gabriel is at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Magneto y Mercurio is at The Joint in The Hard Rock Hotel.

Mana is at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

John Fogerty’s FORTUNATE SON IN CONCERT is at The Venetian.

Crystal Gayle is at South Point all weekend.

Goo Goo Dolls is at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Paul Anka is at Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Boyz II Men is at The Mirage all weekend.

Bobby Rydell is at Eastside Cannery.

Boyce Avenue is at The Foundry in SLS Las Vegas.

The Grass Roots are at Golden Nugget Showroom.

The Growlers are at Hard Rock Hotel Pool.

O.A.R. is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

Peter Cetera is at Sunset Station.

Ray Lamontagne is at Pearl at The Palms.

Reverend Horton Heat is at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

Jimmy Hopper is at Ron DeCar’s Event Center.

David Perrico is at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center.

Paul Charles is at Lounge at The Palms.

COMEDY

Gabriel Iglesias is at The Mirage for two days.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for The Rolling Stones at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 22, Gary Allan at The Joint from Dec. 9-10 and Steve Martin and Martin Short at The Colosseum on April 9 and July 23.

It’s boxers Ishe Smith vs. Frank Galarza at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Hussong’s Cantina celebrating its first anniversary and Mexican Independence Day at Boca Park for two days.

Joe Weider’s Olympia Weekend is at The Orleans Arena for two days.

The $70,000 World Series of Slots Tournament is at Golden Nugget all weekend.

ECF’s 2016 M.E.N.U.S. is at Mandalay Bay Beach.

The Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival is at SLS all weekend.

Baywatch Night Swim is at Golden Nugget.

PARTY PATROL

DJ Karma is at Hyde Bellagio.

Stokeswood is at The Birdie Bar at Topgolf Las Vegas.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

MUSIC

Julion Alvarez y Su Norteno Banda are at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Marc Anthony is at Axis at Planet Hollywood.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters are at Cannery.

Black Sabbath is at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Counting Crows and Rob Thomas are at DLVEC.

Gloria Trevi is at The Chelsea.

Jimmy Osmond is at Suncoast.

The Monkees are at Primm Valley Resort.

Sammy Kershaw is at Boulder Station.

Wild Kratts Live! is at The Smith Center.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones are at BBLV.

George Bugatti with guest vocalists Karen Kate Blackwell, Sam Arlen and Nelson Sardelli are at Cabaret Jazz.

Claudine Castro is at Lounge at The Palms.

Saves the Day is at Backstage Bar & Billiards.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Murray Sawchuck taps the keg at Hofbrauhaus.

The Seventh Annual Beerfest is at Golden Nugget for two days.

Pigs for the Kids Annual Charity BBQ Competition & Festival is at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The Art and Public Engagement Program presented by Mikayla Whitmore is at Neon Museum.

Petite Valise Date Night with The Scintas benefits Opportunity Village at Oscar’s Beef, Booze and Broads Steakhouse at The Plaza.

The Children’s Heart Foundation Annual Show Your Heart Run is at Kellogg Zaher Park.

PARTY PATROL

DJ Direct is at Hyde Bellagio.

DJ Irie’s Tropic Beauty pageant is at Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria.

French Montana is at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan.

Steve Aoki is at Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

DJ Flavor Flav is at Center Bar in The Hard Rock Hotel.

Chloe Amour is at Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

MUSIC

Chance the Rapper is at BBLV.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

JERSEY BOYS performs its final show.

Border Grill at Mandalay Bay and The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

PARTY PATROL

Politik is at Marquee Dayclub.

Dada Life is at Wet Republic.

Fitness Supermodel Sunday is at Rehab.

Enjoy your weekend celebrating El Grito, Oktoberfest and more!