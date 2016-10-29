Celebrities in L.V. Halloween edition: Kanye West, Gavin DeGraw, Andy Grammer, Fetish & Fantasy, Tough Mudder

Fetish & Fantasy, Ghouls & Ghosts, Villains & Vixens and Skulls & Skeletons: It’s a wicked weekend with four days of Halloween horrors. The 21st Annual Fetish & Fantasy Halloween Ball on Saturday at The Hard Rock Hotel proudly screams Freaks & Fire Breathers with a Human Petting Zoo and Zombies and Grinders & Goblins.

My favorite, though, will be The Rocky Horror Block Party on Monday that ends the monthlong fright fest at Fremont Street Experience. The freaky fun starts tonight with former Motley Crue rocker Nikki Sixx at T-Mobile Arena with Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown, then his after-party at Ashba in The Stratosphere.

Don’t stay home Sunday because The Squad Up villains of nightlife will hunt you down for their Halloween horrors at Hyde Bellagio. Add Steve Aoki on Friday and Monday and Puff Daddy on Saturday at Jewel in Aria for its first Halloween, plus porn princesses Joanna Angel and Asa Akira hosting Wicked Ball at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas, and it’s a star-studded party to rival New Year’s Eve.

Kanye West is here, so wife Kim Kardashian West might just be lurking in a creative costume to sweep us all off our feet with the wicked witch’s broom. Scott Disick hosts a $10,000 costume contest at his “American Psycho”-themed party at 1OAK in the Mirage. Lil Wayne spins at Foxtail in SLS Las Vegas and Tiesto and Calvin Harris are joined by The Chainsmokers at Hakkasan in MGM Grand.

The nightclubs at Wynn and Encore have joined forces to create an Alice-inspired Wynnderland with Mad Tea Party, Queen’s Garden and Rabbit Hole. Lavo at The Palazzo turns brunch Saturday into a Heaven and Hell party, and its parent, Tao, offers French Montana and DJ Eric D-Lux for its costume contests. Sister club Marquee in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has the Vegas Horror Story bash in Marquee Dayclub Dome that opens this weekend for Season 4.

The temperature-regulating dome covers the dayclub, so partygoers can enjoy the expanded revelry of the pool all year long every Saturday and select holiday Sundays. 50 Cent, T.I and Fetty Wap are the star-studded trio at Drai’s atop The Cromwell. Omnia at Caesars Palace presents its Rise of the Phantom Party, and Scott Storch presides over the Vampires & Villains nightmare at LAX in The Luxor on Saturday.

Hidden in the haunted Halloween listings that follow, you also will find music gems with Lainie Kazan and Johnny Mathis singing at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts that round out the weekend, so let’s shake the skeletons and crawl through the spider’s web for this week’s Robin’s Royal Rundown:

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

MUSIC

“America’s Got Talent Live” at Planet Hollywood Showroom all weekend features Grace VanderWaal, The Clairvoyants and Tape Face.

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown are at T-Mobile.

Sir Elton John is at Caesars Palace for three nights.

Phish is at MGM Grand Garden Arena for four shows.

Lainie Kazan is at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for two nights.

Loverboy is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

The Last Waltz and Disco Biscuits are at Brooklyn Bowl in The Linq Promenade.

We Are One is at Backstage Bar & Billiards.

Reagan Brown is at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

COMEDY

Dennis Miller is at Orleans Showroom for two nights.

Joey Diaz is at South Point Showroom for two nights.

Carmen Morales and Mike Cuido are at Bonkerz in Pahrump Nugget.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Frankie Ballard on Dec. 2 and Jennifer Nettles on Dec. 23 at The Foundry at SLS; the Tenors of Rock residency at Harrah’s beginning Dec. 28; Iration at The Joint in The Hard Rock Hotel on Feb. 10; and Ween from Feb. 17-19 and STS9 from March 31-April 1 at BBLV.

Deepak Chopra is at The Smith Center.

Chris Kael introduces his signature beer from Able Baker Brewing Co. featuring The Saints of Las Vegas at Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip.

Fireworks over Pahrump is for two nights.

It’s National Chocolate Day as Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson opens its expanded factory showroom and store.

The 72nd Annual California Saddlebread Futurity Horse Show is at South Point for two days.

Celebrate Nevada Day with history and poetry readings at The Mob Museum and Dr. Lonnie Hammargren’s Open House.

The Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Events is at Las Vegas Motor Speedway all weekend.

The Halloween Fall Festival is at Lake Las Vegas all weekend.

Caesars Palace launches its Alto Bar alongside Omnia.

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

Zombies, Triq or Treat for Families and Adult Costume Contest are at The Linq Promenade all weekend.

DJ Eric D-lux and His Halloween Costume Contest are at Tao.

FreaQfest with Cash Cash is at Marquee.

DJ Mustard’s Haunted Homecoming is at Light in Mandalay Bay.

The Fetish & Fantasy Halloween Ball & Lifestyles Expo is at The Hard Rock for two days.

The Fright Spike Halloween Event is at Gold Spike for four days.

DJ Jerzy’s Sexiest Costume Contest is at Intrigue Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas.

The Chainsmokers are at Omnia.

Alesso is at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

R.L. Grime is at Surrender in Encore.

Steve Aoki is at Jewel.

Everything ’80s Halloween Costume Contest is at Vanity in The Hard Rock Hotel.

PARTY PATROL

Calvin Harris is at Omnia.

Fetty Wap is at Drai’s.

The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson is at Topgolf.

DJ Yo Yolie is at The Yard at Topgolf for two days.

DJ David Clutch is at Bond in The Cosmopolitan.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

MUSIC

Kanye West is at T-Mobile.

Gavin DeGraw, Andy Grammer and Wrabel are at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan.

Johnny Mathis is at Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center.

Dustin Lynch leads the lineup during PBR World Finals Week at South Point all weekend.

The Big Lebowlski is at BBLV.

Boombox is at HOB.

Michael Lington is at Red Rock Resort.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

The Phan Art Poster and Pin Exhibition is at BBLV.

PBR Blue DEF Tour Finals is at South Point for three days.

PBR Fan Zone is at South Point all weekend.

Tough Mudder is at Lake Las Vegas for two days.

Costume Contest and Party to Scream For is at Gilley’s Saloon in T.I.

World Fighting Championships is at Eastside Cannery.

Sandy and Lonnie Hammargren host the 21st Annual Open House & Book Release Party for two days at The Hammargren Home of Nevada History.

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

Lil Wayne Presents Halloweezy Pt. II at Foxtail.

Spazmatics Halloween Party is at South Point.

Halloween Party and Costume Contest with Jet Velocity is at The Hard Rock Hotel.

FreaQfest with Carnage is at Marquee.

Heaven and Hell Party Brunch is at Lavo.

Halloween Party with J. Cole is at Light.

Costume Contest is at Alto Bar at Caesars Palace.

Day of the Killer Costumes is at Ghostbar Dayclub atop The Palms.

Scott Disick’s “American Psycho” Costume Contest is at 1 OAK.

PARTY PATROL

Puff Daddy is at Jewel.

Tiesto is at Hakkasan.

French Montana is at Tao.

Duke Dumont is at Intrigue.

Skrillex is at XS.

Dillon Francis is at Surrender.

Martin Garrix is at Omnia.

Eric Prydz is at Marquee Dayclub Dome.

Future is at Drai’s.

Orgone is at Topgolf.

Matt Morgan is at The Birdie Bar.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

MUSIC

Greensky Bluegrass is at BBLV for two days.

Everlita David and Relly Coloma are at Cabaret Jazz.

COMEDY

Drew Lynch is at South Point Showroom.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

The Lunch You in the Eye Bowling Tournament is at BBLV.

Football Viewing Party is at Lavo Casino Club.

Pumpkin carving is at Walker Furniture for two days.

PARTY PATROL

50 Cent and DJ Franzen are at Drai’s.

Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven are at Topgolf.

DJ Vice hosts a bikini contest at Marquee Dayclub Dome.

XIV Squad Up the Villains of Nightlife are at Hyde Bellagio.

Calvin Harris is at Hakkasan.

DJ Bri Deezy is at Bond.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT: MONDAY, OCT. 31

MUSIC

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and Twiddle are at BBLV.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Golden Gaming Halloween Costume Contest is at Pahrump Nugget.

Painting sugar skulls and drink specials are at Alto Bar.

Childhood Dreams Halloween Party is at Ri Ra Las Vegas.

The Rock of Horror Block Party with entertainment and activities is at FSE.

Tim Cantor: Sweet Favor & Fiend is at AFA Gallery.

Town Scary Returns to Town Square for Halloween family fun.

PARTY PATROL

T.I. is at Drai’s.

FreaQfest with Galantis is at Marquee.

Halloween Party with Disclosure is at Light.

Diplo is at XS.

Marshmello and a Sexiest Costume Contest are at Surrender.

Steve Aoki is at Jewel.

DJ Bri Deezy and DJ Stephi K are at Bond.

Stay safe, act sensibly, have fun, be responsible and remember to put out some trick-or-treat candies for the kids when they come a-calling Monday evening.