Celebrities in L.V.: Keith Urban, The Rolling Stones, Brett Eldredge, Pet Shop Boys, G-Eazy, Charli XCX, The Fray, GBDC

There’s no shortage of music this weekend even if The Rolling Stones are forced again last minute to cancel their Saturday concert at T-Mobile Arena because of Mick Jagger’s laryngitis. But so far, so good for the doctor’s green light to perform.

Tonight is a toss-up of choices between Charli XCX leading the 18th annual Pride Night Parade concert at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and The Pet Shop Boys at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Even before The Stones enter T-Mobile on Saturday, the arena welcomes country kings Keith Urban and Brett Eldredge for the Las Vegas Business Academy fundraiser honoring Jan Jones Blackhurst, our former mayor turned executive VP of Caesars Entertainment. Ahead of the concert, there’s Square Dancing on the Strip in Toshiba Plaza.

For more music options, there’s Bad Religion and The Fray at The Foundry, Eddie Money at Golden Nugget, Las Vegas Tenors at Suncoast and for something different, “Queens on the Run,” a tribute to Beyonce, Tina Turner and Mary J Blige with lookalike and soundalike songstresses, at Veil Pavilion. Add our headliners Sir Elton John at Caesars Palace, Britney Spears at Planet Hollywood and Billy Idol at Mandalay Bay, and it’s an embarrassment of riches.

For comedy, there is Sarah Silverman at “Ka” theater at MGM Grand and “Mr. Warmth,” Don Rickles, at Orleans Showroom. On the opposite end of the entertainment spectrum is the two debut nights of “Sleeping Beauty” performed by our Nevada Ballet Theatre at The Smith Center.

Fall festivals are in full swing, as are the early horrors of Halloween. Out at Lake Las Vegas, not only is there a Scary Symphony and a Shipwrecked Cruise, but also performances of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

MUSIC

Charli XCX headlines the Pride Parade Concert at DLVEC.

Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge and Maren Morris are at T-Mobile.

Bad Religion is at The Foundry.

Pet Shop Boys are at The Chelsea.

Melanie Martinez is at The Joint in The Hard Rock Hotel.

The Faint is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

Acoustic Alchemy is at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center.

Sir Elton John’s “The Million Dollar Piano” is at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two night.

Britney Spears’ “Britney: Piece of Me” is at Axis at Planet Hollywood for two nights.

Eddie Money is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

Billy Idol is at HOB for two nights.

“Queens on the Run” is at Veil Pavilion at Silverton.

Stryper is at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

COMEDY

Sarah Silverman is at “Ka” theater.

Norm Macdonald is at South Point all weekend.

Ron White is at The Mirage for two nights.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Citizen Cope at BBLV on Dec. 29; Willie Nelson & Family at The Venetian from Jan. 28-Feb. 4; Cher at Park Theater at Monte Carlo in February; and Roger Waters at T-Mobile on June 16.

“Iron Chef” Masaharu Morimoto smashes the Kagami Biraki sake cask to officially celebrate the opening of his first Las Vegas restaurant at MGM Grand.

The Barrymore at Royal Resort celebrates its fifth anniversary with special menu options.

Zombie Escape is open at The Linq Promenade through Halloween.

Square Dancing on the Strip is at Toshiba Plaza.

The Fall Festival with Halloween events is at Lake Las Vegas for two days.

Pahrump Disability Outreach Program Pumpkin Days is at Ian Deutsch Park in Pahrump all weekend.

PARTY PATROL

Calvin Harris is at Omnia in Caesars.

Andrew Rayel is at Marquee in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

DJ Yo Yolie is at Bond in The Cosmopolitan.

Enferno is at Tao in The Venetian.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

MUSIC

The Rolling Stones are at T-Mobile Arena.

The Fray is at The Foundry.

Olivia Newton-John’s residency “Summer Nights” resumes at Donny & Marie Showroom at The Flamingo.

Otherwise is at Sunset Station.

Travis Cloer is at Grandview Lounge in South Point.

Old School Party Jam is at Orleans Arena.

Ghost and Popestar are at BBLV.

Reva Rice is at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center.

Suicide Silence and Whitechapel are at Vinyl.

COMEDY

Don Rickles is at Orleans Showroom for two days.

Tracy Morgan is at Primm Valley Resort.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

“Sleeping Beauty” is at The Smith Center for two performances.

It’s race season at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Season 6 of Ghostbar Dayclub kicks off atop The Palms.

Lavo Casino Club hosts a college football viewing party.

A beauty bash is at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood for two days.

The Downtown Brew Festival with 200+ beers on tap is at Clark County Amphitheater.

Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is one of the judges when Blue Man Group hosts the final round of a drum-off at Container Park.

The International Gay Rodeo Association World Gay Rodeo Finals is at South Point for two days.

Las Vegas Natural History Museum celebrates its 25th anniversary with the Dinosaur Ball at Red Rock Resort.

PARTY PATROL

Steve Angello is at Omnia.

G-Eazy is at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell.

Carnage is at Marquee in The Cosmopolitan.

Eric D-lux is at Tao.

Crown Avenue is at The Birdie Bar at Topgolf.

DJ Ryne Pineda is at The Yard at Topgolf.

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

MUSIC

Clint Holmes moves his “Between the Lines” to a 7 p.m. start for two nights at The Palazzo.

Dizzy Wright is at BBLV.

The Pretty Reckless is at HOB.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Jeff Leibow reunites his former cast mates in “Jersey Boys” for his Sixth Annual NF Hope Concert at The Palazzo starring Susan Anton, Clint Holmes, Gordie Brown, “Baz: For the Record” and more.

The 10th Annual Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic is at Spanish Trail Country Club.

Olivia Newton-John hosts the “Turn Up the Pink” brunch to raise awareness and support of the fight against breast cancer with Melody Sweets, Chippendales and Chadwick Johnson at Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip.

PARTY PATROL

DJ Franzen is at Drai’s.

And DJ Crykit is at Bond.

