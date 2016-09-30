Celebrities in L.V.: Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, The Killers, The Chainsmokers, Puff Daddy, Lil Kim, Alice in Chains

It’s another weekend that Las Vegas Goes Country and top-notch music festival weekend hot on the heels of iHeartRadio and Life Is Beautiful. Welcome to Nash Vegas as top country stars take over the town performing on two stages at the third-annual Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. In addition to old and new vendors, there are rides. Don’t miss out on the thrills of the Vertigo Swing, but ride it before hitting Malibu Rum Beach House!

Luke Bryan leads an all-star lineup of Stetson and spurs onto the Strip that includes Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Jana Kramer, Billy Currington and newcomers Brett Young and Dustin Lynch. Be sure to read esteemed Editor Don Chareunsy’s interview with Dustin in Sunday Life of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Even Oktoberfest goes country with the first-ever keg tapping at Beerhaus in The Park as it transforms into a Bavarian beer bash with country music duo Lo Cash. Toby celebrates 10 years of his Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill at Harrah’s with Thompson Square as performers as he unveils its renovation. He’s giving me a Red Solo Cup tour and will sit for an exclusive interview that we’ll have next week.

Route 91 is at Las Vegas Village today through Sunday. There will be other roaring sounds this weekend with three days of the Las Vegas Bike Fest Downtown with entertainment by Branscombe Richmond and his “Roadies & Renegades Rock Tour.” With vendors, $10,000 poker run, bike shows, three motorcycle giveaways, Artistry in Iron championships and demo rides on Indian and Victory motorcycles, you’re guaranteed an incredible party.

The legendary Jerry Lewis and Bill Maher provide humor, which will be stirred even more with Dweezil Zappa at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade when his “Cease & Desist Tour” has him play “Whatever the F@&% He Wants.” Then there’s elegance with the monthlong 15th anniversary of Vegas Weddings, but be sure to book the ceremony before the end of today. Vegas Wedding has 15 surprises lined up at its 10 wedding venues.

Other highlights: The return of Trilogy of Terror after entering through the Gates of Hell from The Freakling Bros. for Halloween at Grand Canyon Shopping Center. However, nothing beats the return of The Killers to Sam’s Town tonight and tomorrow to celebrate the vinyl reissue and decennial extravaganza marking the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album “Sam’s Town.”

Chef Michael Mina celebrates the 10th anniversary of his Strip Steak at Mandalay Bay tonight. Since opening in 2006, he’s served 1.5 million guests 750,000 steaks, 300,000 whisky drinks and 450,000 orders of Duck Fat Fries. Strip Steak is the only restaurant here to butter poach steaks before grilling them over a mesquite wood grill. Michael reflects on the decade of cooking and serving a bestselling meal here in Sunday Life.

So let’s bite into the juiciest listing of stars at work and play this weekend with what we affectionately put on our menu as ROBIN’S ROYAL RUNDOWN:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

MUSIC

The Killers are at Sam’s Town for two nights.

Night Ranger is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

Iris Dement is at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two days.

The Specials are at House of Blues Mandalay Bay.

Sabriel’s EP release show with Luna is at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

Brody Dolyniuk’s Elton John tribute is at Sunset Station.

COMEDY

Bill Maher is at The Mirage for two shows.

Jerry Lewis is at South Point all weekend.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Soul Train Music Fest on Nov. 4, The Comedy Get Down on Nov. 5 and Panic! At The Disco on March 24 all at Mandalay Bay.

Bike Fest Rock Fest is at Fremont Street Experience.

Bike Fest Night Swim is at The Tank at Golden Nugget.

“The Big LeBOWLski”: Free film screenings, costume contest and more at BBLV. Make that a White Russian, please!

The Tyler Robinson Foundation’s Slay Cancer with Imagine Dragons is at Caesars Palace with Chris Harrison as host honoring Criss Angel.

The Octonauts’ “Deep Sea Volcano Adventure” is at Cox Pavilion.

The Cards and Sharks Blackjack Tournament is at Golden Nugget all weekend.

Blue Man Group hosts a Drum-Off Competition. Today’s the deadline to submit audition videos at Blueman.com/VegasDrumoff.

Beer Park hosts Route 91 after-parties through Sunday.

Fright Dome celebrates its season grand opening.

Michael Mina’s toasts 10 years of Strip Steak at Mandalay Bay.

Beerhaus at The Park celebrates Oktoberfest.

PARTY PATROL

The Chainsmokers are at Hakkasan in MGM Grand.

DJ Ikon is at Hyde Bellagio.

DJ David Clutch is at Bond in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Chris Janson is at Rehab at The Hard Rock Hotel.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

MUSIC

Puff Daddy and Lil Kim’s “Bad Boy Reunion Tour” is at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Alice in Chains is at The Joint in The Hard Rock Hotel.

Lionel Richie is at Axis at Planet Hollywood.

Michael Bolton is at Cannery.

Pepe Aguilar is at Orleans Arena.

The Temptations are at Orleans Showroom

COMEDY

Adam Ferrara and Ryan Hamilton are at Henderson Pavilion.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

NASCAR Truck Race Fest is at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with petting zoo and pet adoptions.

WWE Live is at The Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels vs. Fresno State is at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Taste of Red Rock is at Red Rock Resort.

Zumbathon is at Town Square Park.

Pahrump Valley Winery grape stomp is for two days.

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood celebrates Return of Shoptober Fest.

PARTY PATROL

Reggae on the Bay: Common Kings and Maxi Priest are at Mandalay Bay Beach for two days.

Mase is at LAX in The Luxor.

Jennifer Jo Cobb is at Hyde.

Steve Aoki is at Wet Republic in MGM Grand.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

MUSIC

Dweezil Zappa is at BBLV.

Michelle Johnson pays tribute to Carole King at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Rick Harrison leads “Pawn Stars Poker Run” benefiting Epilepsy Foundation of Nevada at World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

PARTY PATROL

The Chainsmokers are at Wet Republic.

Have a great weekend!