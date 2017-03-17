Celebrities in L.V.: One Republic, Gavin DeGraw, Andy Grammer, Flavor Flav, Scott Disick, Pitbull, Chris Brown, Afrojack

In keeping with the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m wearing green and hoping that my luck holds even if I don’t find a four-leaf clover. Today’s the day everybody is Irish and should live by this greeting: “Dance as if no one were watching, sing as if no one were listening, and live every day as if it were your last! May you be in heaven a half-hour before the devil knows you’re dead.”

BTW, if you’re drinking green beer and Irish whiskey shots to excess this weekend, you are just helping make up for lost time. Here’s a fun fact this St. Patrick’s Day: It wasn’t until the 1970s that drinking in Ireland on the spiritual holiday was permitted by law.

The weekend festivities kicked off Thursday when the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip was turned green to celebrate all things Irish. The lights remain green through Sunday night.

Our iconic sign is part of Tourism Island’s “Global Greening” initiative. We’re in great company joining global sites honoring St. Patrick by turning green, among them The Leaning Tower of Pisa, Niagara Falls, The Sydney Opera House, The London Eye, Egypt’s Giza Pyramids, London’s City Hall, One World Trade Center and Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa.

If you’re Irish and a college basketball fan, you’ve got double reason to celebrate this weekend. The first round of March Madness is underway with favorites moving on, including Gonzaga and Notre Dame, with Duke expected to rout Troy tonight. Sadly UNR was KO’d 84-73 by Iowa State at the outset.

If you’re not indulging in the slew of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations or March Madness basketball boisterousness, Las Vegas is still jumping with attractions and festivities. The music scene is jam-packed and includes One Republic, Gavin DeGraw, Andy Grammer, Death Cab for Cutie, Chris Brown, Afrojack, Neil Sedaka, Herman’s Hermits and more.

And it’s the grand-opening, three-day weekend of Sugar Factory Fashion Show with Flavor Flav today, Scott Disick on Saturday and Pitbull on Sunday all declaring that candy is king, while “Saturday Night Live” legends Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz return to their SLS Las Vegas run.

So without further ado, let’s hoist a Guinness and score an alley-oop with a slam dunk as we unwind this week’s Royal Robin Rundown:

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

MUSIC

One Republic, Gavin DeGraw and Andy Grammer headline at Red Rock Resort.

Death Cab for Cutie is at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

“Rod Stewart: The Hits” is at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two nights.

Billy Idol is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for two nights.

St. Patrick’s Day at Fremont Street Experience features Irish rock bands performing.

Umphrey’s McGee is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Almost Awake, Eddie Jay and Incarnate are at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Eddie Money is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

Herman’s Hermits is at South Point all weekend.

The Lon Bronson Band is at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center.

Neil Sedaka is at The Orleans Showroom for two nights.

Shawn South and Toto Zara are at Cannery for two nights.

Chris Zemba and The Late Shift Band is at Jokers Wild for two nights.

Jukebox Heroes is at Roxy’s Lounge at Sam’s Town for two nights.

COMEDY

Daniel Tosh is at The Mirage for two nights.

“Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey: Reunited” is at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas for two nights.

“Ralphie May: No Apologies” is at Harrah’s Showroom for two nights.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Mark Farina and DJ Sneak at BBLV on April 14; Randy Houser at Mandalay Bay Beach on June 2; Boston at Park Theater at Monte Carlo on June 17; The Who at The Colosseum on July 29 and Aug. 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11; and Ed Sheeran at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 4.

“Matilda the Musical” wraps its weeklong run at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday.

Las Vegas Firefighters co-host the 12th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Downtown.

St. Patrick’s Day German style is at Hofbrauhaus.

PARTY PATROL

Calvin Harris is at Omnia at Caesars.

Nicky Romero and Slander are at Encore Beach Club.

DJ Khaled is at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan.

DJ Spair is at nearby Bond for two nights.

Flavor Flav toasts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show’s Chocolate Lounge.

“The Bachelor” star Corrine Olympios hosts St. Patrick’s Day at Hyde Bellagio.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

MUSIC

Dianne Reeves, with Peter Martin, Peter Sprague, Reginald Veal & Terreon Gully, is at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center.

“Blessed: Kanye vs. Drake vs. Future” is at BBLV.

10,000 Maniacs is at Cannery.

“The Everly Brothers Experience” featuring The Zmed Brothers is at Suncoast for two nights.

Russ Freeman & The Rippingtons are at Access Showroom at Aliante.

COMEDY

Las Vegas’ sexiest comedy show celebrates five years with “A Trip Down Memory Lane” at Sapphire Comedy Club with impersonators Brad Zinn, David de Costa and Bill Johnson, burlesque star Kalani Kokonuts and magicians Mon Dre and co-producer Doug “Lefty” Leferovich.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Registration Day and Pre-Season Open Test for 2017 Bullring Racing is at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Scott Disick kicks off Sugar Factory Fashion Show’s grand opening.

Graphic design artist Devon Almarinez opens his music and art exhibition of celebrity and sports icons at The Gallery of Music & Art at The Forum Shops at Caesars. The Indigo Kidd Band performs, and it all benefits Best Buddies.

PARTY PATROL

Dash Berlin is at Marquee.

Lexy Panterra is at Rehab Beach Club at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Afrojack is at Omnia.

Chris Brown is at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

David Guetta is at EBC.

DJ Mustard is at Tao Beach at The Venetian.

The Super Cabana Launch Party is at The Tank at Golden Nugget.

DJ Drama is at Chateau Nightclub at Paris Las Vegas.

Naughty by Nature is at LAX at The Luxor.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

MUSIC

UFO & Saxon is at HOB.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Hero Day: Military, Police, Firefighters and First Responders receive free admission to Cowabunga Bay’s pre-opening.

Pitbull is at Sugar Factory Fashion Show’s grand-opening weekend.

PARTY PATROL

Thomas Jack is at Marquee Dayclub Dome.

DJ Kittie is at Bond.

DJ Jamie Lovine: Heroes & Villains is at Rehab.

DJ Franzen is at Drai’s.

Have a great Irish-styled March Madness Weekend! We’ll be back Sunday with an exclusive sitdown with The Mirage headliner Terry Fator here and in Sunday Life of The RJ, plus a Q+A with country singer-songwriter and Renaissance Man Lucas Hoge. On Monday: The Flamingo headliner Marie Osmond’s challenge to assist her Children’s Miracle Network patients.