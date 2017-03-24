Celebrities in L.V.: Panic! At The Disco, Maluma, ‘Game of Thrones,’ Il Volo, Lyle Lovett + Vince Gill

Be you 10 or 100. Be you a rocker or country fan. Be you a sports enthusiast or TV “Game” addict, there’s something for everybody this weekend before the Nashville country superstars take over in the next few days for The Week Vegas Goes Country and The Academy of Country Music hands out its annual awards.

If the lights go out on the Strip at various locations this weekend, don’t panic. It’s World Wildlife Fund’s Earth Hour for the eighth consecutive year, with non-essential lighting including rooftop signage and facade features going dark at 8:30 p.m. for 60 minutes Saturday.

The only panic is Panic! At The Disco at Mandalay Bay. Around the globe, millions of people, businesses and landmarks will set aside the hour to switch off lights for climate-change action. At The Venetian and The Palazzo, an official Earth Hour DJ leads a countdown to start Earth Hour when the two hotels turn off their exterior lights to mark global green.

The boys of summer are here this first week of spring with The World Series champion Chicago Cubs playing The Cincinnati Reds to remind us that we have to stretch in the bottom of the 7th. Summer spells pool parties, and Sisqo kicks off the lineup at Go Pool at Flamingo. Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay has DJ Tommy Trash on Saturday and Tyga on Sunday.

Music of yesteryear is represented by The Lettermen, Taylor Dane and Pat Benatar, while country kicks off with Lyle Lovett and Vince Gill. We’re a week away from Florida Georgia Line and Jake Owen starring in the first ACM Party for a Cause at Mandalay Bay and Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley returning as ACM Awards hosts, this year at T-Mobile Arena on CBS.

Nice to note that my fellow Brit, Sir Rod Stewart, is adding a summer leg of concerts to his Las Vegas residency, and tickets go on sale today for his nine new shows on select dates from Aug. 15 through Sept. 3 at The Colosseum.

This weekend isn’t the quiet before the storm because it includes a live concert from HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” The Seven Kingdoms come to life at MGM Grand with state-of-the-art technology, full orchestra and choir for a visual and music experience like no other.

Plus Monster Jam trucks rev and roar at Sam Boyd Stadium for more than 57,000 fans from 15 countries at the three-day World Finals. Vegas Indoor Skydiving continues its 35th anniversary with the second-annual Tunnel Jam flight competition pitting our city’s most talented body-flyers for the title of Tunnel Jam Champ.

So let’s soar into the air and crunch all the numbers for this week’s edition of the Royal Robin Rundown:

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

MUSIC

Britney Spears is back at Axis at Planet Hollywood.

Billy Idol is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Panic! at The Disco is at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Maluma is at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Taylor Dayne is at Golden Nugget.

The Lettermen is at South Point all weekend.

Pat Benatar + Neil Giraldo are at The Pearl at The Palms.

Vince Gill + Lyle Lovett are at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Righteous & The Wicked: The Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Sons of Soul is at Aliante.

Shawn South and Toto Zara are at Cannery for two days.

Touch of Silk and Van DeGuzman are at Eastside Cannery.

John Pizzarelli Quartet is at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Roots of Creation and Joe Marcinek Band on May 19 and Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers on July 7 at BBLV; Retro New Wave Music Icons ’80s Tour at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on July 22; Primus at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel on Aug. 9; Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace from Aug. 15-Sept. 3; 311 at Mandalay Bay Beach on Aug. 18; and Andre Rieu at The Orleans on Oct. 20.

Tournament of Champions is at Golden Nugget for two days.

Monster Jam World Finals XVIII is at Sam Boyd Stadium for two days.

PARTY PATROL

Brillz is at Encore Beach Club.

DJ D-Miles is at Bare Dayclub at The Mirage.

Jerzy is at Daylight.

Jess Marco is at Drai’s Beach Club atop The Cromwell.

Mike Attack is at Liquid Dayclub at Aria.

Lema is at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan.

DJ Scene is at Tao Beach at The Venetian.

DJ Shift is at Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

MUSIC

“Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” is at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Il Volo — Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto — headlines Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

Martin Nievera is at The Joint.

The Spinners is at Eastside Cannery.

Touch of Silk After Concert is at Eastside Cannery.

The Saints of Las Vegas is at BBLV.

COMEDY

Nick Swardson is at The Mirage.

Lil Duvall is at Aliante.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

It’s Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field for two days.

Kodo, with the art of Taiko drums, is at The Smith Center.

NASCAR Championship Series Opening Night is at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards is at The Orleans Arena.

Vegas Indoor Skydiving hosts The Tunnel Jam Invitational to commemorate its 35th anniversary and benefit Three Square.

The Galleria at Sunset celebrates its 21st birthday.

PARTY PATROL

Carnage is at Marquee Dayclub Dome.

French Montana is at Marquee Nightclub.

Sisqo is at Go Pool.

Diplo is at EBC.

Mike Attack is at Bare.

Tommy Trash is at Daylight.

Destructo is at Drai’s Beach Club.

Cheat Codes is at Rehab Beach Club.

Eric D-Lux is at Tao Beach.

GTA is at Wet Republic.

Brklyn is at Liquid.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

MUSIC

Band of Horses is at The Chelsea.

Robert Randolph and The Family Band is at BBLV.

Walk Off Hits is at Sam’s Town.

40 oz to Freedom: Sublime Tribute Band is at BBLV.

Jacob Young is at The Laugh Factory at Tropicana for two nights.

PARTY PATROL

Fedde Le Grand is at Marquee Dayclub Dome.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike is at EBC.

Zsuzsanna is at Bare.

Tyga is at Daylight.

Frank Rempe is at Liquid.

Sigala is at Marquee Dayclub.

DJ Jazzy Jeff is at Rehab.

DJ Wellman is at Tao Beach.

Cash Cash is at Wet Republic.

Have a great weekend, and check back here Sunday and in Sunday Life of The RJ for our incredible story of cancer survivor and grandmother Helene Neville and her final run across the 12 states she missed on her 10,000-mile jog around the U.S. perimeter. On Monday, “Absinthe” at Caesars expands and conquers L.A.