Celebrities in L.V.: Robert Irvine, Ringo Starr, Gary Sinise’s Salute to the Troops, Lauryn Hill, Miss Nevada USA

Veterans Day: The burden of the safety and security of fortunate millions is borne by only a few — the men and women of our military. Let’s show them and their families that we care and are grateful. You can display support with the American flag, attend and applaud at a military parade or better still contribute to the USO that operates more than 180 locations for thousands of service members to feel closer to family and friends back home.

The demands on those centers are increasing every day, and your help is always needed to provide the brave men and women in uniform and their families with the services they need to keep going. Attend one of the best concerts of the year Saturday at Fremont Street when Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band play their fourth-annual free Salute to the Troops.

Our thanks to contributing photographer and 2016 Best of Las Vegas winner Tom Donoghue for his reminder from last year’s concert when his son, now-retired Marine Sgt. Edward Donoghue, surprised him with a visit home. Phil Vandel opens the show with the Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard and Lt. Daniel Vargas singing the national anthem.

Two veterans will each receive a car in a surprise mid-concert ceremony from Drive Time Car Sales of Tempe, Arizona. American Airlines has flown 150 veterans and their families from Walter Reed and Fort Belvoir for the show’s front-row VIP area.

Chef Robert Irvine has a unique salute to the troops as he hosts Saturday’s13th Annual Military Culinary Competition. More than 50 active-duty military face off at Tropicana’s Trinidad Pavilion from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. in 15 teams of four for the hand-to-pan contest.

It’s a physical workout for much of the weekend. Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will be transformed into a state-of-the-art sports playground for Throwdown Action Sports & Music Festival. More than 20 DJs will provide the backdrop for some of the world’s best athletes: Olympic stars, X Games gold medalists and BMX riders on 60 tons of snow mounds for freestyle skiing and pro snowboarding.

More than 1,300 competitors will take on the grueling 5-mile-loop course at Lake Las Vegas for the World’s Toughest Mudder 24-hour endurance contest. They battle mud pits, ice baths, steep hills, dessert terrain and 20 obstacles for $170,000 in prizes, including the grand prize of $100,000 for the winning team of four who complete at least 100 miles together. Racing starts at noon Saturday and ends 1 p.m. Sunday.

On the Strip, we’ll have more than 45,000 runners from 50 states and 83 countries hitting the pavement for the Geico Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon and half-marathon as it celebrates its running since 1967 as one of the oldest marathons in the United States. The Brooks Rock ’n’ Roll 5k starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. Snoop Dogg headlines the 3 p.m. concert Sunday ahead of the 4:30 p.m. start.

Run-through wedding ceremonies take place at The Park near T-Mobile Arena at 5:30 p.m. with first runners due to cross The Mirage volcano finish line at 6:30 p.m. The Strip will be closed as of 10 a.m. Sunday and reopen 2 a.m. Monday, so the monorail will be your best transportation.

Be sure to read our Las Vegas Review-Journal Sunday Life story about Ashton Kutcher’s heroic twin brother, Michael Kutcher, a cerebral palsy and heart transplant patient who will be the final runner to start the race. Follow Ashton on Twitter @aplusk throughout the weekend.

Far less of a workout is the kickoff to the holiday season with members of Nevada Ballet Theatre, “Baz: Star Crossed Love” and Clint Holmes tonight with Santa Claus’ arrival parade at Town Square with snow. Santa and the stars will light the 45-foot Christmas tree in Town Square Park during the falling snow.

As 2016 comes to an end, Hard Rock Live! at Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip is celebrating the last two months of the year with a wide range of shows and special events, including Jet Velocity on Sunday and the Jamie Kent CD release party Tuesday.

For six years, Ana Gasteyer shone brightly on “Saturday Night Live” and now makes her Las Vegas debut at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Ana does great impressions of Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand and Hillary Clinton. The votes have been cast and results ratified for this week’s Robin’s Royal Rundown, where everything points to yet another solid win for the Entertainment Capital of the World:

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

MUSIC

Ana Gasteyer is at Cabaret Jazz for two nights.

Lou Gramm of Foreigner fame’s “The Juke Box Hero” is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

HNLV Band is at Bourbon Street Cabaret at The Orleans for two nights.

In-A-Fect is at Sam’s Town for two nights.

Star One All-Stars is at Aliante.

Chris Zemba & The Late Shift is at Jokers Wild Casino in Henderson for two nights.

“Donny Edwards: The Next Best Thing to the King” is at South Point all weekend.

“Masters of Puppets: Metallica Tribute” is at The Cannery for two nights.

Boney James is at Boulder Station.

Marc Cohn is at Silverton Casino Lodge.

The Scintas are at The Plaza for two nights.

Jared Blake and Brodie Stewart are at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square.

COMEDY

Ray Romano and David Spade are at The Mirage for two nights.

Andrew Dice Clay is at Tropicana all weekend.

Whoopi Goldberg is at T.I.

Dustin Diamond is at Planet Hollywood through Saturday.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Bring Me the Horizon at The Joint in The Hard Rock Hotel on April 8.

Paragon Pro Wrestling is at Sam’s Town.

Glittering Lights is at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Indian National Finals Rodeo is at South Point through Saturday.

Las Vegas Contemporary Dance Theater celebrates 10 years at The Smith Center.

PARTY PATROL

DJ Exile is at Bond in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for two nights.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

MUSIC

Amy Grant and Michael Smith are at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Lauryn Hill is at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas.

Exile on Main Street is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Candlebox is at Suncoast Showroom.

Chadwick Johnson is at South Point Showroom.

“21st Annual Serenades of Love: Doctors in Concert” features Lee Ann Womack at The Smith Center.

Life Long Dreams Presents Icons at Sam’s Town.

Animals as Leaders is at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

The Ohio Players are at Silverton.

Brett Young is at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country.

Kurt Travis is at Backstage Bar & Billiards.

Go-Daddy-O: Remedy’s Goes Rockabilly to celebrate its eighth anniversary.

COMEDY

Hanoch Daum is at The Venetian.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

The 13th Annual Military Culinary Competition with Food Network chef Robert Irvine is at Tropicana.

The 4th Annual Salute the Troops Featuring Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band is at 1st Street Stage of FSE.

Throwdown Action Sports & Music Festival is at DLVEC.

Las Vegas Rock & Roll Marathon events are on the Strip for two nights.

The Autumn Beer & Wine Walk is at Container Park.

PARTY PATROL

Mike Attack is at Marquee Dayclub Dome at The Cosmopolitan.

Cedrick Gervais is at Marquee Nightclub.

UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor viewing party is at Clique Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan.

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas hosts a UFC 205 viewing party.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

MUSIC

Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band is at The Smith Center.

Walk Off Hits is at Roxy’s Lounge at Sam’s Town.

“Bre Lawrence: The Stage Biography of Diana Ross” is at The Smith Center.

Frank LaSpina is at Cabaret Jazz.

Joe McMahon (Smoke or Fire) & Divided Heaven are at Backstage Bar & Billiards.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Artisan Farmers Market hosts Farm to Fork at Tivoli Village.

“A Choreographer’s Showcase” by NBT and Cirque du Soleil is at “Mystere” Theatre at T.I.

The Miss Nevada USA 2017 and Miss Nevada Teen USA 2017 pageants are at UNLV’s Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall.

PARTY PATROL

DJ Bri Deezy is at Bond.

Tis the season as the holiday swoops in with the 23rd Annual Cactus Garden Lighting of more than 1 million dazzling lights at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday with Mirage headliner Terry Fator and singer Zowie Bowie. Also next week: The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan and Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest. Have yourself a merry and jolly weekend!